Boras Surprises By Very Cheap Contracts – Sorprende Boras Por Contratos Muy Baratos

The important thing is not to be important, but to do something important… Joseph McKadew

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – In the office of a Major League general manager, someone asked:

“How would the market brings today?”

To which the general manager responded:

“Find out what Scott Boras has done. And so it will be.”

Yes, sir!… Boras is a kind of thermometer of the multi-million dollar Major League Baseball. So now, it seems like something big is brewing.

Two players represented by him have signed contracts that days ago would have seemed miserable.

Third baseman Matt Chapman was signed by the Giants for three seasons, for $54 million, an average of 18 per year. Well, the young man (31 years old in April) will earn $20 million this year, 18 in 2025 and 16 in 2026.

Many of us expected Chapman to sign for more money.

The other was Cody Bellinger, stellar center-fielder, for whom Boras also agreed to three seasons with the Cubs, for $80 million, when the gentleman has only turned 28 years old.

And these are just two examples, but a few big leaguers remain unsigned, whom in another era would have been with teams months ago. Among those, there are two other star pitchers from Boras, John Montgomery and Blake Snell.

Meanwhile, the Giants insist they have done everything possible to improve the roster. They lost Mitch Haniger, Alex Wood, Anthony DeSclafani and Ross Stripling. But they have signed Jung-Hoo Lee, Robbie Ray, Jordan Hicks, Tom Murphy, Jorge Soler and Chapman.

A veteran scout the day before yesterday wondered aloud:

Could it be that old age is catching up with Boras, at only 71 years old?

What I believe is different: The hiring of big leaguers has been turned into something like the New York Stock Exchange, which can go down in an exaggerated way in one day, only to immediately rise to the highest level.

Gerrit Cole Complains About Bullying

A pitcher of Gerrit Cole’s high quality should exhibit another attitude on the field. But no, he behaves like a third grade girl, crying because another girl schoolmate bullies her.

The man complained to the press because Blue Jays slugger Daniel Vogelbach ran the bases slowly after hitting a home run.

That’s not twerking. So, if they run at him at high speed, would Gerrit complain too?

Let’s protest against the ridiculous twerking, but let everyone trot or run as they want.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Sorprende Boras Por Contratos Muy Baratos

Lo importante no es ser importante, sino hacer algo importante… Joseph McKadew

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – En la oficina de un gerente-general de Grandes Ligas, se preguntó alguien:

“¿Cómo amanecería hoy el mercado?”

A lo que el gerente-general respondió:

“Averigua qué ha hecho Scott Boras. Y así estará”.

¡Sí, señor!… Boras es una especie de termómetro de los multi-millones de dólares de las Grandes Ligas. Por lo que ahora, parece que algo grande estuviera cocinándose por allá abajo.

Dos peloteros representados por él han firmado contratos que hace días hubieran parecido miserables.

El tercera base, Matt Chapman, fue contratado por los Gigantes para tres temporadas, por $54 millones, promedio de 18 por año. Bueno, el mozo (31 años en abril) cobrará $20 millones este año, 18 en 2025 y 16 en 2026.

Muchos esperábamos que Chapman firmara por más dinero.

El otro fue Cody Bellinger, estelar center-fielder, por quien acordó Boras también tres temporadas con los Cachorros, por $80 millones, cuando el caballero solo ha cumplido 28 años.

Y estos son nada más dos casos como ejemplo, pero quedan sin firmar unos cuantos bigleaguers, que en otra época hubieran tenido equipos hace meses. Entre otros dos pitchers estelares de Boras, John Montgomery y Blake Snell.

Entre tanto, los Gigantes insisten en que han hecho todo lo posible por mejorar el roster. Perdieron a Mitch Haniger, Alex Wood, Anthony DeSclafani y Ross Stripling. Pero han firmado a Jung-Hoo Lee, Robbie Ray, Jordan Hicks, Tom Murphy, Jorge Soler y Chapman.

Un veterano scout se preguntaba anteayer en voz alta:

¿Será que a Boras le está pegando la vejez, apenas a los 71 años?

Lo que yo creo es diferente: A la contratación de bigleaguers la han sido convertido en algo como la Bolsa de Nueva York, que puede bajar en un día de forma exagerada, para subir en seguida al más alto nivel.

Gerrit Cole Se Queja De Bullying

Un lanzador de la alta calidad de Gerrit Cole, debería exhibir otra actitud en el terreno. Pues no, parece una niña de tercer grado, llorosa porque una compañerita de escuela le hace bullying.

El hombre se quejó ante la prensa, porque el slugger Daniel Vogelbach, de los Blue Jays, corrió lentamente las bases, después de conectarle jonrón.

Eso no es perreo. Entonces, si le corren a gran velocidad, ¿también se quejaría Gerrit?

Protestemos contra el ridículo perreo, pero que cada quien trote o corra como quiera.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5