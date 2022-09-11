SOS save baseball from danger Rob Manfred – SOS salvemos al beisbol del peligro Rob Manfred

“After years of deep observation in pools and beaches, after seeing thousands of dental flosses, I came to the conclusion that all women’s buttocks are identical”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Another low lunge.- Commissioner Rob Manfred will ban, beginning in 2023, the shift defense or placement in the field against certain hitters.

What is the harm that this causes to the competition? None. What is illegal?, none.

He ends baseball ability to create an attractive strategy, with a movement that exposes the team to being hit by the area without defense in exchange for the hit being where the bat-in-hand often connects.

Baseball, thanks to the danger Manfred is experiencing could become a terrible apocalypse.

At the same time, the danger Manfred will impose next year, the maximum 15 seconds for pitchers to release the ball without base runners and 20 with people on base. What if there are pitchers who need more time, knucklehead?

SOS. Rob Manfred against baseball.

Historically, the most important thing about the strikeout that Kody Clemens drew for Shohei Ohtani was not mentioned in the first notes of the feat.

My son Sergio let me know, who expressed…: “Now they have the unbeatable record for the most strikeouts for a father-son combination.”

The sum is 4,673, since Pope Roger left 4,672 for history.

Kody, 26, is a second baseman for the Tigers. But, since they were down 0-9 in the eighth inning, the manager decided not to tire his pitchers anymore and asked Clemens Jr. to go to the mound with the Japanese star at bat. All Kody did was earn a K, but also with Shohei looking to pass strike three, a 68 mph fastball.

By the way, Ohtani signed Kody’s ball out, with this dedication: “What a nasty pitch! (What kind of unhittable pitch! Thank you, Kody, thank you Sergio.

Girls of the whole world: The heartthrob is free again, Alex Rodríguez, 47, who has lived (or enjoyed?) 11 romances in the last 13 years, the most recent with Jénnifer López and Kat Padgett, trainer and nutritionist.

Alex and Kat decided to break their ties, after an obvious intimate relationship that both denied for a long time. Interesting, as soon as they publicly accepted the romance, it was all over.Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————-Español————————————-

SOS salvemos al beisbol del peligro Rob Manfred

“Después de años de profunda observación en piscinas y playas, tras ver millares de hilos dentales, llegué a la conclusión de que todas las nalgas de mujeres son idénticas”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Otra estocada baja.- El comisionado Rob Manfred prohibirá, a partir de 2023, la defensiva shift o colocación en el campo ante determinados bateadores.

¿Cuál es el perjuicio que causa eso a la competencia?, ninguno. ¿Qué cosa es lo ilegal?, ninguna.

Acaba el peligro del beisbol con una atractiva estrategia, con un movimiento que expone al equipo a ser bateado por el sector sin defensiva a cambio de que el batazo sea por donde a menudo conecta el hombre bate en mano.

El beisbol, gracias al peligro Manfred, está viviendo una terrible apocalipsis.

Al mismo tiempo, el peligro Manfred impondrá el año que viene, los 15 segundos máximos para que los lanzadores suelten la bola sin corredores en las bases y 20 con gente en circulación. ¿Y si hay pitchers que necesiten más tiempo, cabeza de chorlito?

SOS. Rob Manfred contra el beisbol.

Inalcanzable. Lo más importante, históricamente, del strikeout que Kody Clemens le dibujó a Shohei Ohtani, no fue señalado en las primeras notas de la hazaña.

Me lo hizo saber mi hijo Sergio, quien expresó…: “Ahora tienen el record imbatible de más strikeout por una combinación padre-hijo”.

La suma es cuatro mil 673, ya que papa Roger dejó para la historia cuatro mil 672.

Kody, de 26 años, es segunda base de los Tigres. Pero, como estaban abajo, 0-9 en el octavo inning, el mánager decidió no cansar más a sus lanzadores y le pidió a Clemens hijo que fuera a la lomita, con el estelar japonés al bate.

Todo lo que hizo Kody fue acreditarse una K, pero, además, con Shohei mirando pasar el tercer strike, una recta de 68 millas por hora.

Por cierto, Ohtani le firmó la pelota del out a Kody, con esta dedicatoria: “What a nasty pitch! (¡Qué clase de lanzamiento tan imbateable!)”.

Gracias, Kody, gracias Sergio.

Muchachas del mundo todo: Otra vez está libre el galán, Alex Rodríguez, de 47 años, quien ha vivido (¿o disfrutado?) 11 romances en los últimos 13 años, los más recientes con Jénnifer López y Kat Padgett, entrenadora y nutricionista.

Alex y Kat decidieron romper sus vínculos, después de una evidente relación íntima que negaron los dos por buen tiempo. Interesante, apenas aceptaron el romance públicamente, se acabó todo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

