South Bronx Encounter: Winning Game for Cole & Winning Encounter for Miranda Cousins

Twins, José Miranda & his cousin Lin-Manuel Miranda - Image Credit: MLB

BRONX, NY — Yankees split the series with the Twins 2-2 today, defeating Minnesota by a final score of 2-0 behind the commanding pitching performance of Gerrit Cole. However, there was another major performance at Yankee Stadium with the meeting of the Miranda cousins. Twins, José Miranda and his cousin, award winning actor and song writer, Lin-Manuel Miranda finally got to meet prior to the game.

Read about this interesting encounter: Miranda Cousins Meet

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports