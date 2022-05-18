Spanish-speaking narrators in the USA – Narradores de habla hispana en USA

“They want to film the movie of my life, but they haven’t been able to get the license… for liquor”… Trapichito.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, asks…: “Would they continue to pay Vladimir Guerrero’s salary, after being injured by the bravado of breaking a bat against his leg, can they sanction him for that? And what do you know about Alfonso Saer?

Amigo Chaldo…: The general management and the manager of each team, together with the insurance company, decide on this type of healing. And Saer was operated on with total success. He recovers.

Alcides Revilla, from Judibana, asks…: “What do you think about the narrators and commentators on US TV in Spanish, who praise the catchers, because, according to them, they make strikes, deceiving the umpire?”

Friend Al…: We are in a horrible crisis of quality in baseball announcers and commentators in our language in the USA. They don’t know the game, they don’t know the language, they’re not fun, they’re clumsy. That thing about the catchers “cheating” the plate umpires are showing rampant ignorance. You’re right.

Gustavo Rodríguez, from Santiago de Chile, comments…: “By hiring manager Buck Showalter and improving their pitching rotation, I was of the opinion that if they stay healthy, the Mets will be in the World Series and possibly win it.”

Jorge Figueroa N. from Hermosillo, asks…: “What do you think of the name of the owner of a team for a stadium, like that of the Red Devils. He should be called Sergio ‘Kalimán’ Robles, better known in the Caribbean as La Bazuka.

Amigo Yoyo…: No. Robles was a great catcher, but Alfredo Harp Helú, whose name this park bears, has done much more for baseball than him. In addition, Major League stadiums have been named after executives, such as Wrigley Field, Ebbets Field, Comiskey Park and Candlestick Park.

José B. Lagos C. de Palmira, thinks…: “More than the coronavirus, I am concerned about the name change of the Indians. They did it quickly, even though they didn’t disrespect anyone. Except for the aborigines of the United States.

Calling a sports team Indians is not disrespecting anyone, but rather a recognition for that lineage. I think the Indians failed to fight for their name.

How you miss that logo, that little red face smiling at baseball

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————————————————–Español——————————————————

Narradores de habla hispana en USA

“Quieren filmar la película de mi vida, pero no han podido conseguir la licencia… de licores”… Trapichito.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Igual que todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, pregunta…: “¿Le seguirían pagando el sueldo a Vladimir Guerrero, después de haberse lesionado por la bravuconada de quebrar un bate contra su pierna, pueden sancionarlo por eso?. Y ¿qué sabe de Alfonso Saer?”.

Amigo Chaldo…: La gerencia-general y el mánager de cada equipo, junto con la empresa del seguro, deciden acerca de ese tipo de sanaciones. Y a Saer lo operaron con total éxito. Se recupera.

Alcides Revilla, de Judibana, pregunta…: “¿Qué opina acerca de los narradores y comentaristas de la TV de Estados Unidos en castellano, quienes elogian a los catchers, porque, según ellos fabrican strikes, engañando al umpire?”.

Amigo Al…: Estamos en horrible crisis de calidad en los narradores y comentaristas de beisbol en nuestro idioma en USA. No conocen el juego, no conocen el idioma, no son amenos, son torpes. Eso de los catchers “que engañan” a los umpires de home, es la ignorancia galopante. Tienes razón.

Gustavo Rodríguez, de Santiago de Chile, comenta…: “Al contratar al mánager, Buck Showalter y mejorar su rotación de pitcheo, opiné que, si se mantienen saludables, los Mets estarán en la Serie Mundial y, posiblemente, la ganen”.

Jorge Figueroa N. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Qué opina del nombre del dueño de un equipo para un estadio, como el de los Diablos Rojos. Debería llamarse Sergio ‘Kalimán’ Robles, mejor conocido en El Caribe como La Bazuka.

Amigo Yoyo…: No. Robles fue un gran receptor, pero Alfredo Harp Helú, cuyo nombre lleva ese parque, ha hecho mucho más por el beisbol que él. Además, estadios de Grandes Ligas han llevado nombres de ejecutivos, como Wrigley Field, Ebbets Field, Comiskey Park y Candlestick Park.

José B. Lagos C. de Palmira, opina…: “Más que el coronavirus me preocupa el cambio de nombre de los Indios. Lo hicieron rápidamente, aún cuando no irrespetaban a nadie. Menos a los aborígenes de Estados Unidos.

Llamar Indios a un equipo deportivo no es faltarle el respeto a nadie, sino más bien un reconocimiento para esa estirpe. Creo que a los Indios les faltó luchar por su nombre.

¡Como se extraña ese logo, esa carita roja sonriéndole al beisbol

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5