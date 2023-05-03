Sports in the New York area – Deporte en el área de Nueva York

“I was in Las Vegas, and in one night, I lost 50 thousand dollars, my car and my watch… The only thing I could save was my good luck”… Yatuny Lagueles.

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and town or city from where you write. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Gumercindo Rivadavia, from Mazatlán, asks: “Which top-class sports teams are based in the New York metropolitan area, that is, in the city and surrounding areas?

Friend Gumer: Football, in East Rutherford, the Giants and the Jets; baseball, the Yankees in the Bronx and the Mets in Flushing; basketball, the Knicks, in Manhattan, the Nets and the Liberty in Brooklyn; ice hockey, the Rangers in Manhattan, the Devils in Newark and the Islanders in Elmont; soccer, the Red Bulls, in Harrison, the Gotham and the Citi Soccer Club, in The Bronx.

Dertina Vivaldi, from Hermosillo, asks: “Is it true that Major League Baseball players are persecuted by girls, who harass them in the parking lots of the stadiums and get into the rooms they occupy in the hotels, when they are on tour? ”.

Friend Tina: It happens the same as with famous young people from other sports, from other professions, from other areas, such as singers, actors, bullfighters. But the issue is not that they persecute them, but rather that the boys agree to be caught. Studies have been done and most big leaguers end up marrying their high school sweethearts.

Jacinto Calatrava, from Obregón, asks: “How many home runs did Roger Maris hit in his career?”

Amigo Chinto: There were 275 in 12 seasons. After his 61 in 1961, his best number was 39 in 1960.

Lucius Riverdash, of Charlotte, North Carolina, asks: “How do you think this era of baseball will be mentioned by historians?”

Amigo Luci: Like the era of deluges of new Rules and modifications, not for the benefit of baseball, but in search of better business for Rob Manfred, ESPN and FOX.

Arístides DeLaCerda, from Madrid, asks: “Who do you think is the best Latin American baseball player at the moment?

Friend Aris: The opinion of the scouts is more valid than mine, and those of “Baseball America” say that it is the Dominican, José Ramírez, from the Indians, sixth in the quality list of the season, only surpassed by Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, and Manny Machado.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————-

Deporte en el área de Nueva York

“Estuve en Las Vegas, y en una noche, perdí 50 mil dólares, mi automóvil y mi reloj… Lo único que pude salvar fue mi buena suerte”… Yatuny Lagueles.

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Gumercindo Rivadavia, de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿Cuáles equipos deportivos de máxima categoría tienen su sede en el área metropolitana de Nueva York, o sea en la ciudad y alrededores?

Amigo Gumer: De fútbol americano, en East Rutherford, los Gigantes y los Jets; beisbol, los Yankees en El Bronx y los Mets en Flushing; basquetbol, los Knicks, en Manhattan, los Nets y los Liberty en Brooklyn; hockey sobre hielo, los Rangers, en Manhattan, los Devils, en Newark y los Islanders, en Elmont; fútbol soccer, los Red Bulls, en Harrison, los Gotham y el Citi Fútbol Club, en El Bronx.

Dertina Vivaldi, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que los peloteros de Grandes Ligas son perseguidos por muchachas, que los acosan en los estacionamientos de los estadios y se les meten en las habitaciones que ocupan en los hoteles, cuando están en gira?”.

Amiga Tina: Ocurre igual que con jóvenes famosos de otros deportes, de otras profesiones, de otras áreas, como cantantes, actores, toreros. Pero el asunto no es que ellas los persigan, sino que los muchachos acepten ser alcanzados. Se han hecho estudios y la mayoría de los bigleaguers terminan casándose con las novias de high school.

Jacinto Calatrava, de Obregón, pregunta: “¿Cuántos jonrones sacó en su carrera Roger Maris?”.

Amigo Chinto: Fueron 275 en 12 temporadas. Después de los 61 de 1961, su mejor número fueron los 39 de 1960.

Lucius Riverdash, de Carlotte, Carolina del Norte, pregunta: “¿Cómo cree Ud. será mencionada esta época del beisbol por los historiadores?”.

Amigo Luci: Como la era de los diluvios de nuevas Reglas y modificaciones, no para beneficio del beisbol, sino en busca de mejor negocio para Rob Manfred, ESPN y FOX.

Arístides DeLaCerda, de Madrid, pregunta: “¿Quién cree Ud. es el mejor pelotero latinoamericano del momento?.

Amigo Aris: Más válida que la mía es la opinión de los scouts, y los de “Baseball América” dicen que lo es el dominicano, José Ramírez, de los Indios, sexto en la lista de calidad de la temporada, solo superado por Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts y Manny Machado.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5