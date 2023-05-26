Squirrels love the BB in New York – Las ardillas adoran el BB en Nueva York

“Next month they are going to legalize marijuana throughout the United States… but only to use it in suppositories”… Yatuny Lagueles.

-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) ** A squirrel stole the attention of more than 30,000 fans who, at Yankee Stadium, watched the Yankees, suffering serious anguish, trying to beat the Orioles. During the second inning of Tuesday night, the cute little animal appeared over the edge of the fence and walked calmly and unhurriedly, inches from the hometown fans, with a good circus poise. He thus walked the fence, from the end of left field to the right field, when he threw himself to the field. The Yankees won the game, tying it in the ninth and shutting them out in the tenth. Another public visitation by a squirrel once entertained the spectators of the Mets, in game with the Nationals…

** By the way, none of the current Yankees are listed among those who have appeared in the most games with them. And the sixth on that list of the most regulars, is the first Spanish-speaking, the Puerto Rican, Bernie Williams, 2,076 appearances. Top five: Derek Jeter, 2,747; Mickey Mantle, 2,401; Lou Gehrig, 2,164; Yogi Berra two thousand 116; Babe Ruth, two thousand 84.

-o-o-

“After hearing his diagnosis, I told my doctor: Doctor, I would like a second opinion. To which he replied: Glad to, as soon as you pay me for the first one”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

** In St. Louis they are celebrating, because a prospect who was number 33 in 2022, Nolan Gorman, has stolen the show from the Cardinals this year. At 22 years old, he looks like a dominating veteran of the league, with 13 home runs and a 622 slugging percentage. Very notable in a lineup with the likes of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Wilson Contreras. Gorman is hitting .296 with 39 RBIs and, incidentally, has stolen three bases in five attempts… ** And in Pittsburgh, Mitch Keller, who was considered one of the worst starters in 2022, is now with a 2.44 ERA and WAR of 1.8. His speed has increased, up to 98 miles and the sinker is almost unhittable. He has won five games, one by shutout, versus just one loss. He is also a motivator, he keeps the dugout burning throughout the game… You’re doing well, boy, you’re going well!

-o-o-

“I spend half of my fees on food and the other half on allowances”… La Pimpi. Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————-

Las ardillas adoran el BB en Nueva York

“El mes que viene van a legalizar la marihuana en todo Estados Unidos… pero sólo para usarla en supositorios”… Yatuny Lagueles.

-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) ** Una ardilla se robó la atención de más de 30 mil personas que, en Yankee Stadium, veían a los Yankees, pasar graves angustias, tratando de ganarle a los Orioles. Durante el segundo inning, antenoche, el gracioso animalito apareció sobre el borde de la cerca y caminó tranquilamente y sin prisa, a centímetros de los fanáticos de la localidad, con un equilibrio de circo bueno. Así recorrió la barda, desde el extremo del left field hasta el right field, cuando se tiró al terreno. Los Yankees ganaron el juego, empatándolo en el noveno y dejándolos en el terreno en el décimo. Otra visita pública de una ardilla entretuvo una vez a los espectadores de los Mets, en juego con los Nationals…

** Por cierto, ninguno de los Yankees actuales figura entre quienes han aparecido en más juegos con ellos. Y el sexto en esa lista de los más asiduos, es el primero de habla hispana, el puertorriqueño, Bernie Willaims, dos mil 76 apariciones. Los cinco primeros: Derek Jeter, dos mil 747; Mickey Mantle, dos mil 401; Lou Gehrig, dos mil 164; Yogi Berra dos mil 116; Babe Ruth, dos mil 84.

-o-o-

“Después de oír su diagnóstico, le dije mi médico: Doctor, me gustaría conocer una segunda opinión. A lo que respondió: Encantado, tan pronto como me pague por la primera”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

** En San Luis están de fiesta, porque un prospecto que era el número 33 en 2022, Nolan Gorman, se ha robado el show de los Cardenales este año. A los 22 de edad, parece en juego un veterano dominador de la Liga, con 13 jonrones y porcentaje de sluggings de 622. Muy notable en una alineación con figuras como Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado y Wilson Contreras. Gorman batea para 296, con 39 impulsadas y, de paso, se ha robado tres bases en cinco intentos… ** Y en Pittsburgh, Mitch Keller, quien fue considerado uno de los peores abridores en 2022, va ahora con efectividad de 2.44 y WAR de 1.8. Su velocidad ha aumentado, hasta 98 millas y la sinker es casi imbateable. Ha ganado cinco juegos, uno por blanqueada, frente a una sola derrota. Además es un motivador, mantiene ardiente el dugout durante todo el juego… ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!

-o-o-

“Gasto la mitad de mis honorarios en comida y la otra mitad en dietas”… La Pimpi. Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

