Stadium of La Rinconada and the big ones – Estadio de La Rinconada y los de Grandes

Today is Valentine’s Day

“Love is only the exchange of a couple of illusions and the contact of two skins”… Chamfort.

“The man is always the one who chases the woman, until she hunts him down”… Anonymous.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – In addition to Valentine’s Day, as usual, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, do not forget to send your full name and town or city from where you write.

Oscar F. Loustaunau D. from Hermosillo, asks: “I watched a regional baseball program, about immaculate innings, that is, with only nine pitches, what is it called when a pitcher gets three outs with three pitches?”

Expensive friend: Perfect inning.

Javier González, from Cumming, California, comments: “It is incredible that the announcers of the Venezuela-Colombia game, in the Caribbean Series, have not noticed a triple play made by the Colombians in the fifth inning. This has no mother, damn it!”

Friend Javo: So poor in knowledge are the storytellers today.\

Víctor Díaz, from Monclova, asks: “Which do you consider a better hitter, Pete Rose or Ichiro Suzuki? And, with today’s preparation from the minors, would Babe Ruth have been as dominant as he was in his day?” .

Friend Yuki: Rose and Suzuki were both amazing. Choose the one you want and leave me the one that is left over. Ruth would always have been extraordinary, no matter what.

Enrique Jimérez, from Caracas, asks: “Why, according to your own publication, the Venezuelan teams could not win even one of the first 12 Caribbean Series, 1949-1960?

Amigo Quique: Logically, professional baseball in Cuba, Puerto Rico and Panama was superior.

Andrés E. Fuentes, from Puerto La Cruz, asks: “Simón Bolívar in La Rinconada is similar to what Major League stadium, in terms of capacity and distances from home to the fences, and if it complies with all the demands, to play Major League games?

Friend Andru: I don’t know. I don’t know the La Rinconada stadium.

Miguel A. Figueroa, from Buenos Aires, asks: “Why is the short lob hit in the outfield called a “Texas hit?”

Amigo Migo: In the middle of the 20th century, the Texas Double A League played in stadiums that were, at the same time, pastures, in which the cattle dug large tracks in the mud, and with the sun, they hardened and turned the ground a calamity for the fielders, and they couldn’t get to certain skinny guys.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————–Español—————

Estadio de La Rinconada y los de Grandes

Hoy es Día de los Enamorados

“El amor es sólo el intercambio de un par de ilusiones y el contacto de dos pieles”… Chamfort.

“El hombre es siempre el que persigue a la mujer, hasta que ella lo caza”… Anónimo.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Además de Día de los Enamorados, como de costumbre, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Por favor, no olvides enviar nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Oscar F. Loustaunau D. de Hermosillo, pregunta: “Veía un programa de beisbol regional, acerca de los innings inmaculados, o sea con sólo nueve lanzamientos, ¿como se le llama cuando un pitcher saca los tres outs con tres lanzamientos?”.

Amigo Caro: Inning perfecto.

Javier González, de Cumming, California, comenta: “Increíble que los narradores del juego Venezuela-Colombia, en la Serie del Caribe, no se hayan dado cuenta de una jugada de triple play, hecha por los colombianos en el quinto inning. ¡Esto no tiene madre, caray!”.

Amigo Javo: Así de pobres en conocimientos son los narradores de ahora.

Víctor Díaz, de Monclova, pregunta: “¿A cuál considera mejor bateador, a Pete Rose o a Ichiro Suzuki?, y, con la preparación de hoy desde las menores, ¿Babe Ruth hubiese sido tan dominante como lo fue en su época?”.

Amigo Yuki: Rose y Suzuki fueron ambos sensacionales. Escoge el que quieras y déjame el que sobre. Ruth hubiera sido extraordinario siempre, fuera como fuera.

Enrique Jimérez, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué, según ha publicado Ud. mismo, los equipos de Venezuela no pudieron ganar ni una de las primeras 12 Series del Caribe, 1949-1960?.

Amigo Quique: Lógicamente, la pelota profesional en Cuba, Puerto Rico y Panamá era superior.

Andrés E. Fuentes, de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta: “¿A qué estadio de las Grandes Ligas se le parece a Ud. el Simón Bolívar de La Rinconada, en cuanto a capacidad y distancias de home a las bardas, y si cumple con todas las exigencias, para realizar juegos de las Mayores?”.

Amigo Andru: No sé. No conozco el estadio de La Rinconada.

Miguel A. Figueroa, de Buenos Aires, pregunta: “¿Por qué se le llama al hit de globo corto en el outfield, “hit Texas?”.

Amigo Migo: A mediados del Siglo XX, la Liga Doble A de Texas, jugaba en estadios que eran, a la vez, potreros, en los cuales el ganado abría grandes huellas en el barro, y con el sol, se endurecían y convertían el terreno en una calamidad para los fildeadores, y no les podían llegar a ciertos flaycitos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

