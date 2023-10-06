Statistics that show Carlos Correa’s dominance in moments of pressure during the playoffs.

This article appeared in Spanish in elnuevodia.com. We edited and translated for our English dominant visitors.

The Minnesota Twins shortstop has established himself as one of the best players in October baseball

The performance of Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa in the Major League regular season, particularly this year and in previous years when he has been affected by injuries, has been far from his performances in the playoffs every October .

If there is one piece of information that makes this very clear, and that at the same time shows how the Santa Isabel player transforms in the postseason, it is a statistic possibly unknown to most baseball fans.

This is ‘Win Probability Added’, or literally translated, the added probability of winning.

According to the official site of Major League Baseball, MLB.com, the WAP, as this metric is known by its acronym in English, quantifies the percentage change in the chances of a team winning from one circumstance to the other in a game. It does this by measuring the importance of a given plate appearance by a player, in the context of the game.

Although it may sound confusing, the example used by MLB.com sheds more light. A home run in a one-run game is worth more than a home run in the middle of a blowout or an open game.

In other words, the WAP is the difference between the probability of winning when the player came to bat, and the probability of winning when he already finished that play.

Correa has started this postseason in spectacular fashion. On Wednesday, the Minnesota Twins shortstop was the offensive and defensive hero in the 2-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays that gave his team a place in the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.