José Altuve, future HOF and a real pro - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — There has to be a reason why, in a crucial game in the ALCS, the Astros, who were trailing 4-2, would purposely hit a batter and put him on first in the eighth inning. Here is why…

They were generally pissed off at the antics of Texas’ power hitter, Adolis García, Ciego de Avila, Cuba. Why? Because in his previous at-bat, he did a show-you-up slow walk to first and a big bat slam before a cadillac prance around the bases, and foot slam on home plate after he hit a 396-foot average home run off of future HOF pitcher Justin Verlander in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Texas a 4-2 lead.

Astros’ 26-year-old right-hander Bryan Abreu, Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic, on his first pitch to García in the eighth inning, drilled him with a high and tight 99 mph fastball. That, my friends, is payback for showboating your way around the bases.

Benches have cleared in Arlington. pic.twitter.com/F1abofICpX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2023

So, where am I going with this? Many people in the Latino community may not like what I am about to say next, but too bad. Latinos in baseball have brought this flamboyant theatrics to the game. Not all of them do it.

Case in point, future HOF 5’6″ second baseman for the Astros, José Altuve, Maracay, Venezuela, hit what became the winning three-run home run in the next inning (the top of the ninth inning) to give the Astros a 5-4 lead. He put his head down and just ran around the bases like a real pro. He was thinking of winning for his team and fans back home in Houston, not putting on a needless show.

The show-me-up performances need to slow down or stop. It brings about too many instances of bench-clearing brawls, ejections, and, in cases like this game, the possibility of serious injuries when a pitcher retaliates by hitting a batter. I say, stop the madness and just play the game. Your skills are what got you to the big leagues. You don’t need to make the game a circus. Clowns get laughs, big league players get cheers.

