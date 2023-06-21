STUDENT-ATHLETES FROM AROUND THE U.S. AND CANADA INVITED TO PLAY IN THE HIGH SCHOOL ALL-AMERICAN GAME AT T-MOBILE PARK ON FRIDAY, JULY 7TH

Roster of 2024 Graduates Features Players from 22 States and Canada,

With the Premier All-Star Prep Showcase Game, Streaming LIVE on MLB.com

Mariners Legend Jamie Moyer and LaTroy Hawkins Will Serve as Managers for the Game

Major League Baseball and USA Baseball today announced the roster for the fourth edition of the “High School All-American Game,” scheduled at T-Mobile Park on Friday, July 7th as part of 2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle. This premier All-Star showcase game, which features a roster of nearly 40 participants who are some of the top U.S.-based and Canada high school baseball prospects for next year’s MLB Draft (2024), is part of All-Star Development Days at T-Mobile Park, which also includes the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile & powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation (Friday, July 7th) and the High School Home Run Derby (Saturday, July 8th).

The livestream of the High School All-American Game on MLB.com, starting at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET, will be produced by MLB Network with Melanie Newman, Ryan Rowland-Smith and Jonathan Mayo on the call, with Sande Charles as the sideline reporter. The game will re-air on MLB Network at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 8th.

Players represent 22 States from around the country as well as Ontario, Canada. Several players featured in the High School All-American Game have previously participated in diversity-focused development initiatives led by MLB & USA Baseball, which include the Breakthrough Series, DREAM Series and Hank Aaron Invitational (also supported jointly by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation). These players include:

v Charlie Bates (2022 States Play)

v Mason Brassfield (2022 States Play)

v Adrian Beltre Jr. (2023 Breakthrough Series)

v Cam Caminiti (2022 States Play)

v Tague Davis (2022 States Play)

v JD Dix (2022 States Play)

v David Hogg II (2023 DREAM Series; 2019, 2021-2023 Breakthrough Series; 2019, 2021-2022 Hank Aaron Invitational; 2023 DREAM Series)

v Sir Jamison Jones (2022-2023 Breakthrough Series; 2021-2022 Hank Aaron Invitational; 2023 DREAM Series; 2022 States Play)

v Andre Modugno (2022 States Play)

v PJ Morlando (2022 States Play)

v Dante Nori (2022 States Play)

v Owen Paino (2022 States Play)

v Mavrick Rizy (2022 States Play)

v Anson Seibert (2022 States Play)

v Noah Sheffield (2022-2023 Breakthrough Series; 2021-2022 Hank Aaron Invitational; 2023 DREAM Series)

v Zach Swanson (2022 States Play)

v Dalton Wentz (2022 States Play)

Additional USA Baseball roster notes:

v 32 of the 37 High School All-American Game players will participate in next week’s Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) League, being held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., featuring the country’s best 18-and-under players and serving as the primary identification event for the 18U National Team.

v Eight of these student-athletes are USA Baseball national team alumni:

o Mason Brassfield (2022 18u)

o Slade Caldwell (2021 15u)

o Derek Curiel (2022 18u)

o Noah Franco (2022 18u)

o Konnor Griffin (2021 15u)

o PJ Morlando (2022 18u)

o Bryce Rainer (2017 12u)

o Ethan Schiefelbein (2021 15u)

14 players have participated in a USA Baseball National Team Development Program.

The High School All-American Game teams will be helmed by LaTroy Hawkins and Mariners Legend Jamie Moyer. Additional coaches will be announced at a later time.

This year at the High School All-American Game, Chevrolet will award the “MLB Develops MVP Award presented by Chevrolet” to the player who exhibits quality on-field performance, defensively or offensively, as voted on by MLB Development staff at the conclusion of the game. Winners will be featured on MLBN, MLB.com and @MLBDevelops social accounts.

Several of the All-American players will compete in the annual “High School Home Run Derby,” scheduled for Saturday, July 8th at T-Mobile Park. MLB.com will livestream this round, with commentary by Newman, Mayo and Charles. The players will vie for a chance to compete in the Finals during breaks of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 10th.