Super Bowl LVII Preview: Chiefs & Eagles Faceoff in Glendale, Arizona

NEW YORK– Here we go… The stage is set for Super Bowl LVII with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles led by Jalen Hurts, this coming Sunday February 12th in Glendale, Arizona broadcasted live on FOX.

As both quarterbacks, Mahomes-Hurts headline the ‘Big Game’, a number of stories have caught the attention of many, one being ‘The Kelce Bowl’ – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 33, and Eagles center Jason Kelce, 35, feature the first matchup between brothers in Super Bowl history.

Both mentioned how their mother, Donna Kelce, will be happy with the outcome, whichever way it may go. During media availability, the Kelce brothers talked about their movie-like journeys.

“If there is a Kelce legacy, two brothers making it to the NFL, it all started in 1987 because this big guy (Jason) was born in 1987,” Travis said, who wears uniform #87 in honor of his brother.

“For us to go compete against each other at this highest stage, it’s a really awesome reflection of our family and both of us, but more so it’s an incredible moment for our community and who we grew up with,” Jason Kelce noted.

Another headliner, many have deemed ‘The Andy Reid Bowl’, as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid goes up against an organization he’s quite familiar with. Reid spent 14 seasons in Philadelphia (1999-2012) as HC, steering the Eagles to six NFC East titles, five NFC championship appearances, and one trip to the Super Bowl.

Since joining the Chiefs in 2013, he’s led Kansas City to seven AFC West division crowns, five consecutive AFC championship appearances, and three Super Bowls. Reid is the ninth head coach in NFL history to appear in at least four Super Bowls.

“I had 14 years there, man. I loved every minute of it,” Reid said about his Eagles tenure. “I’ve been 10 years in Kansas City, loved every minute of that. I’m proud of some of these old guys with the Eagles. I’m proud of my guys for the Chiefs. Let’s go.”

With the compliments of a splendid half-time performance scheduled featuring nine-time Grammy award winner Rihanna, Super Bowl Sunday will definitely encapsulate the headlines across the globe.

Official kickoff is set for 6:30pm ET this Sunday, so make your arrangements and lock in those bets…

Speaking of bets, Philadelphia is currently slated as 1.5-point favorites over Kansas City with a total set at O/U 51.5. And to make matters even more enticing, both teams have performed this season, in such identical, yet, different ways.

KC Chiefs 2022-2023 PHI Eagles 2022-2023

16-3 overall record 16-3 overall record

AFC No. 1 seed NFC No. 1 seed

546 points scored 546 points scored

Six All-Pro Players Six All-Pro Players

To start off, Chiefs kingdom is no newcomer to February football… Sunday will mark Kansas Citys’ fifth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history (2-2), to go along with Mahomes, their coveted 27-year-old superstar quarterback, emerging in his third (1-1).

Though Mahomes is coming off a high-ankle-sprain from a few weeks ago in the Divisional Round, he’s all set to go, anticipating the pressure that comes.

“You won’t know exactly how it is until you get to game day,” Mahomes said. “I mean, I definitely move around better than I was moving last week or two weeks ago. So, it’s just trying to continue to get the treatment and the rehab and get it as close to 100% and then rely on some adrenaline to let me do a little bit extra when I’m on the field.”

When the bright lights are on, he shows up. In his playoff career, Mahomes is 10-3 overall, 8-5 against the spread with 3,902 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. To dive deeper, in his first two Super Bowl appearances, he combined 52/91 for 556 passing yards, and two TD, with four interceptions.

Nevertheless, the elements riding for the Chiefs lies in the explosive offense, highlighted by Kelce, running back Isiah Pacheco, plus receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman.

Pacheco, of Vineland, New Jersey, could be a gamebreaker come Sunday. The 23-year-old rookie out of Rutgers University is unpredictable out of the backfield totaling 189 all-purpose yards this postseason (vs. JAX Jaguars & CINN Bengals).

“For me, to just work so hard at something that I really wanted to do and to finally be here, I had to soak it all in,” Pacheco said, who has Puerto Rican heritage from his fathers side.

“I broke down the other night to my parents about it cause it’s so exciting and I’m so happy to be here.”

On the Eagles front, with head coach Nick Sirianni at the helm, all signs of hoisting a Vince Lombardi trophy depend on the production out of Hurts along with the defensive intensity against Mahomes.

In Philadelphia’s playoff run, the Eagles defense, anchored by Hasson Reddick, Darius Slay, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham allowed opponents (NY Giants & SF 49ers) to score a combined total of 14 points on 391 yards, while forcing four turnovers.

Since returning from a Week 15 shoulder injury, Hurts’ shown less in the box score, but the same, when it comes to leadership, and in crunch time, pertaining to escaping the pocket, using his complex versatility in the pass and run game.

This postseason the 24-year-old QB compiled 275 passing yards, two TD with 73 rushing yards, two rushing TD and most importantly, zero turnovers.

“I think, in terms of us, we have to go out there and do what we’ve done all year, just go out there and execute at a high level,” Hurts said leading up to Sunday.

“We know we have a huge challenge in front of us with what they do on defense, their front seven, how active they are up front.”

Regardless, in each of their last three games, 3-0, 2-1 ATS, Philadelphia’s offense, jolted by receivers AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, and running back Miles Sanders, stepped it up to another level, accounting for a minimum of 22 points scored and 23 or more first downs completed.

PICK: EAGLES -1.5 & OVER 51.5

