Super Wild Card Weekend Preview: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

NEW YORK — The Wait Is Over…

One of the most thrilling times on the sports calendar has officially arrived, as the NFL Playoffs begin this weekend in “Super Wild Card Weekend” — 12 teams with six games being played throughout one massive weekend…

Now, there’s a certain Wild Card matchup that stands out to us here at Latino Sports — the AFC No. 6 seed Miami Dolphins visiting GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the AFC No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs, this Saturday night January 13th with kickoff scheduled for 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT — television broadcast available on Peacock with a paid-subscription + radio coverage on Westwood One, SiriusXM, and Entravision (the exclusive Spanish Radio for the 2023-2024 NFL season).

Latinos on Both Sides – AFC Wild Card – No. 6 Miami Dolphins (11-6) vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

Braxton Berrios

28-year-old wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins

Personal Background: Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina; Puerto Rican and Cuban family descent; attended Leesville Road High School located in North Carolina; played collegiate football at the University of Miami; selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 210th overall pick; played with the New York Jets prior to his Dolphins tenure; currently in his sixth NFL season

2023-2024 Statistics: 27 receptions for 238 yards with one TD in 16 games played to go along with 11 rushing yards — underrated slot receiver, who can swing a game’s momentum within one offensive drive

Isiah Pacheco

24-year-old running back for the Kansas City Chiefs

Personal Background: Born and raised in Vineland, New Jersey; Puerto Rican family descent; played high school football at Vineland High School in NJ, and college football at Rutgers University; selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 251st overall pick; currently in his second NFL season; won Super Bowl LVII with Kansas City last season in his rookie campaign

2023-2024 Statistics: 935 rushing yards on 205 carries with seven TD in 14 games; 44 receptions for 244 receiving yards with two TD — a legitimate dual threat out of the backfield

Check The Weather Forecast!

The temperature at kickoff in Kansas City for Saturday night is projected to be around “0 degrees with a wind chill nearing -30,” according to the National Weather Service.

Walking in a KC wonderland ❄️ pic.twitter.com/YwuYVaQPWE — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 10, 2024

Place Those Bets!

As of Friday morning January 12th, Kansas City is 4.5-point favorites over Miami, with an O/U projected at 43.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook). The Chiefs defeated the Dolphins by a final score of 21-14 back in Week 9 of the NFL Regular Season with the game being played in London at Wembley Stadium.

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports

