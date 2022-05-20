Suspended without pay because he didn’t get vaccinated – Suspendido sin sueldo porque no se vacunó

“When you do things wrong, things don’t turn out right”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) ** Mariners pitcher Drew Steckenrider has been placed on the restricted list, without fee, because he did not get vaccinated against the coronavirus 14 days before the trip to Toronto. Anyone who has not been vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna two weeks prior to travel is prohibited from entering Canada… ** Meanwhile, Santiago Dominican Christopher Morel, who turns 23 on June 24, Cubs third baseman , was terrorizing Double-A pitching with the Tennessee Smokies when he was rushed to Wrigley Field. Manager David Ross pinch-hit him and after bringing his count to 3-2, he hit a 417-footer in his first major league at-bat! That was the good. The bad thing, that he passed first base without stepping on the bag. He had to go back, before the coach’s shouts and finally stepped on what he should have stepped on…

“The bad thing about being married is that you can no longer have a girlfriend”… Pacomio.-

I suggest you learn these three terms so that you never think of putting them into practice…:

APOROPHOBIA, the rejection of the poor… XENOPHOBIA, the rejection of foreigners… HOMOPHOBIA, the rejection of homosexuals…

By the way, poverty is almost always the product of a lack of professional preparation or for a trade.

** The Yankees, who seem detached, with a record of 27-9, launched an interesting promotion. For the cheapest seat, four entrees, four hot dogs, four soft drinks, for $79. The same in other more expensive areas, for…: 99, 125 or 199 dollars. The Major Leagues are no longer, as before, the spectacle of the poor… ** Incredible! that at this point in life, there are tarajallos, 25 years old, like the Brewers pitcher, J.C. Mejía, and 28 years old, like the catcher Pedro Severino, both Dominicans and both from the Brewers, who get involved, respectively, Stanozolol and Clomiphene. Both were suspended for 80 games and in Milwaukee, they no longer want them on the team. It seems that none of those drugs is good for anything, because Mejía, in his two seasons up here, is 1-7, 8.89; and Pedro, in seven years, bats for 235, three home runs… What a waste!…

“The issue is not to be victorious, but to stay victorious”… Castizo.-

“When you divorce, the ex-husband is for life”… La Pimpi.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————-Español————————————

Suspendido sin sueldo porque no se vacunó

“Cuando uno hace las cosas mal, no quedan las cosas bien”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** El lanzador de los Marineros, Drew Steckenrider, ha sido enviado a la lista restringida, sin honorarios, porque no se vacunó contra el coronavirus, 14 días antes del viaje a Toronto. Está prohibido entrar a Canadá a todo el que no haya sido vacunado con Pfizer o Moderna dos semanas antes del viaje… ** Entre tanto, el dominicano de Santiago, Christopher Morel, quien cumplirá sus 23 el 24 de junio, tercera base de los Cachorros, aterrorizaba a los lanzadores Doble A, con los Smokies de Tennessee, cuando lo llamaron de urgencia a Wrigley Field. El mánager, David Ross, lo mandó a batear como emergente y después de llevar su cuenta a 3-2, disparó batazo de 417 pies, ¡en su primer turno de Grandes Ligas!. Eso fue lo bueno. Lo malo, que pasó por primera base sin pisar la almohadilla. Tuvo que devolverse, ante los gritos del coach y finalmente pisó lo que debía pisar…

“Lo malo de estar casado es que ya uno no puede tener novia”… Pacomio.-

Te sugiero aprenderte estos tres términos para que jamás se te ocurra ponerlos en práctica…:

APOROFOBIA, el rechazo a los pobres… XENOFOBIA, el rechazo a los extranjeros… HOMOFOBIA, el rechazo a los homosexuales…

Por cierto, la pobreza casi siempre es producto de la falta de preparación profesional o para un oficio.

** Los Yankees, que parecen desprendidos, con record de 27-9, lanzaron interesante promoción. Para la localidad más económica, cuatro entradas, cuatro perros calientes, cuatro refrescos, por 79 dólares. Lo mismo en otras áreas más costosas, por…: 99, 125 o 199 dólares. Ya las Grandes Ligas no son, como antes, el espectáculo de los pobres… ** ¡Increíble! que a estas alturas de la vida, haya tarajallos, de 25 años, como el lanzador de los Cerveceros, J.C.Mejía, y de 28 años, como el cátcher Pedro Severino, ambos dominicanos y ambos de los Cerveceros, que se metan, respectivamente, Stanozolol y Clomiphene. Los dos fueron suspendidos por 80 juegos y en Milwaukee, ya no los quieren en el equipo. Tal parece que ninguna de esas drogas sirve para nada, porque Mejía, en sus dos temporadas aquí arriba, tiene 1-7, 8.89; y Pedro, en siete años, batea para 235, tres jonrones… ¡Qué desperdicio!…

“El asunto no es llegar victorioso, sino mantenerse victorioso”… Castizo.-

“Al divorciarte, el ex-marido es para toda la vida”… La Pimpi.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

