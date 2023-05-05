Syndergard looks like a Menopausal – Señora menopáusica parece Syndergard

“The new politician is always innocent, until he comes to occupy his first position” … LA PIMPI.-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). ** In Oakland, where the A’s are saying goodbye, because they’re going to Las Vegas; and in Chicago, where the White Sox are next to last in the division, at 10-21, seven games behind the leading Twins, fans protest owners John Fisher and Jerry Reinsdorf, respectively, with very hot banners, even inside of the stadiums, in which they are asked to abandon the business now… ** The initiator of this column in Los Angeles assures me that the pitcher Noah Syndergard (Dodgers), a man, already 30 years old, considers the mane that has been left a beauty and it suits her very well. Well, no, because she looks like a menopausal lady… ** The shortstop and tremendous hitter, Trea Turner, signed by the Phillies for 11 seasons, for 300 million, said that his previous team, the Dodgers, did not even make an offer to keep him . He added: “I would have considered a contract with them, even less than this one in Philadelphia. The truth is, I wanted to stay on the west coast, but the only interested club was the Padres, with an offer that was very poor”…

“Shall I speak to someone from the Bank?”

“Yes, miss, at his command.”

“It’s just that I have my checkbook here so you can use your pen.”

**The Rays thing, which could have been assumed to be a flash from the beginning of the season, is serious. The White Sox scored 26 runs in two games and beat them 14-5 and 12-3.

Wonderful, if you remember that the salaries of these players only reach 73 million 161 thousand dollars, when the Mets, Yankee and Dodgers, for example, pay more than 230 million… They’re doing well, guys, they’re doing well!… **Hey Rob Manfred!: 119 years ago today, in just one hour and 30 minutes, Cy Young pitched the first perfect game in the Major Leagues. That afternoon, in 1904, 10,032 spectators attended “Boston’s Huntington Baseball Ground”. The Boston Pilgrims defeated the Philadelphia Athletics 3-0. It was the era of only one umpire per game. In this case, it was, Frank Dwyer. Young had thrown another no-hitter, but not a perfect one, on September 18, 1897, for the Indians and over the Reds.

The husband enters the room and finds his wife in bed with his best friend. He pulls out the gun, shoots and kills the intruder.

The wife emphasizes:

“Keep it up, and you’ll run out of friends.”

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

The archive of these columns is in Google. Enter for "sport unites us again".

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

Señora menopáusica parece Syndergard

“El nuevo político siempre es inocente, hasta que llega a ocupar su primer cargo”… LA PIMPI.-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). **En Oakland, donde los Atléticos están de despedida, porque se irán a Las Vegas; y en Chicago, por donde los Medias Blancas son penúltimos en la División, con 10-21, a siete juegos de los punteros Twins, los fanáticos protestan contra los propietarios, John Fisher y Jerry Reinsdorf, respectivamente, con pancartas muy calientes, incluso dentro de los estadios, en las cuales les piden abandonen ya el negocio… ** El coleóptero de esta columna en Los Ángeles me asegura que el lanzador Noah Syndergard (Dodgers), un señor, ya de 30 años, considera a la melena que se ha dejado una belleza y que le queda muy bien. Pues, no, porque parece una señora menopáusica… ** El shortstop y tremendo bateador, Trea Turner, firmado por los Phillies para 11 temporadas, por 300 millones, dijo que su anterior equipo, los Dodgers, no le hicieron ni una oferta para retenerlo. Agregó: “Yo hubiera considerado un contrato con ellos, aún menor que éste de Philadelphia. La verdad, quería quedarme en la costa oeste, pero el único club interesado fue el de los Padres, con una oferta era muy pobre”…

“¿Hablo con alguien del Banco?”

“Sí, señorita, a su orden”.

“Es que aquí tengo mi chequera para que uses tu bolígrafo”.

**Lo de los Rays, que pudo suponerse era un relumbrón de comienzos de temporada, va en serio. A los Medias Blancas les anotaron 26 carreras en dos juegos y les ganaron 14-5 y 12-3.

Una maravilla, si se recuerda que los sueldos de esos peloteros, sólo llegan a 73 millones 161 mil dólares, cuando Mets, Yankee y Dodgers, por ejemplo, pagan más de 230 millones… ¡Van bien, muchachones, van bien!… **¡Hey, Rob Manfred!: Hace hoy 119 años, que en sólo una hora 30 minutos, Cy Young lanzó el primer juego perfecto en Grandes Ligas. Esa tarde, de 1904, asistieron 10 mil 32 espectadores al “Boston´s Huntington Baseball Ground”. Los Peregrinos de Boston ganaron 3-0 a los Atléticos de Phladelphia. Era la época de un solo umpire por juego. En este caso, lo fue, Frank Dwyer. Young había lanzado otro juego sin hits, pero no perfecto, el 18 de septiembre de 1897, por los Indios y sobre los Rojos.

Entra el marido a la habitación y encuentra a su esposa en la cama con su mejor amigo. Saca la pistola, dispara y mata al intruso.

La esposa le recalca:

“Sigue así, y te quedarás sin amigos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

El archivo de estas columnas está en Google. Entra por "el deporte vuelve a unirnos".

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com