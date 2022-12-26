Talks resume between Correa and Mets with “optimism” after a brief Christmas break

Image Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Portions of this article first appeared in Puerto Rico’s daily ENDI.com. We edited and translated for our readers who want to stay on top of this Mets and Correa signing.

Cabo Rojo, PR: Many Mets fans would have wished they had gotten the Christmas present that they have been waiting for, the signing of Carlos Correa, but that is still in the works.

Concerns over Correa’s physical are still the major cause of the delay, but parties hope to finalize an agreement despite the concerns of the team.

After both sides decided to take a brief break on Sunday to celebrate Christmas, talks will continue these days with the hope of making the 12-year, $315 million contract they agreed to in the early hours of Wednesday, or at least something close to it, a reality. .

As reported by New York Post journalist Jon Heyman, Correa and the Mets maintain a “decent dose of hope” and have been “trying to work things out ever since the team mentioned a problem with Correa’s physical evaluation that was held on Thursday and Friday in New York.” The Mets’ concern is over a fracture he suffered in his right leg in 2014, when he had not yet made his major league debut and was a prospect for the Houston Astros.

According to Heyman, the discussion centers on what the Mets’ doctors found in the MRI test, while Correa’s team – led by his agent Scott Boras – argues that the player has not had a problem with that injury since he It happened in 2014.

The San Francisco Giants, who had initially agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract with Correa, also expressed concern about the medical exams and asked to delay the presentation of the Saint Elizabethan last Tuesday.

Boras, however, decided to negotiate with the Mets, reaching an agreement that same night.

The New York Post reports today, Monday, that unlike what happened with the Giants, the Mets have been more proactive in reaching an agreement with Correa despite concerns about the medical exam. Heyman even reports that “a few teams” have wanted to inquire about the situation of the Mets and Correa.

Correa is coming off a year with the Minnesota Twins after opting out of a three-year, $105.3 million contract signed last spring. Minnesota made a 10-year, $285 million offer to keep Correa, but it was turned down.

Correa, Gold Glove and Platinum Glove in 2021 -all with the Astros- comes from playing 148 and 136 games, respectively, in the last two Major League seasons.

The 2015 AL and LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year, Correa has posted a career .279 average with 155 home runs and 553 RBIs over eight major league seasons. He’s also shined in the playoffs, with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 79 games. He adds a World Series ring in 2017, plus a Gold Glove and a Platinum Glove in 2021, all with the Astros.

Puerto Rico has many Mets fans who transferred loyalties from the New York Giants when they left New York for San Francisco. From my informal poll here on the island I would say that perhaps there are a bit more Yankee fans here than Mets fans. However, I also believe that if and when the Mets sign Correa there will be a spike in NY Mets fans not just here, but in New York as well. This has already been seen by the number of advance Mets game tickets being sold.