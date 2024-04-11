Image Credit: MLB

The following was announced by the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, April 11th – Tampa Bay Rays partner with local youth sports leagues; Clearwater Little League Players Get a Major League Experience; Burg Baseball Receives Life-Saving Equipment

The Tampa Bay Rays will host two events at local youth sports leagues around the Tampa Bay area this Saturday.

First, the Rays will host a takeover of the Clearwater Little League on Saturday, April 13. The event is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sid Lickton Complex, located at 714 N. Saturn Ave. in Clearwater. To make the experience feel like a major league game, Neil Solondz, Rays Radio play-by-play broadcaster, will announce and call both tee ball games at the complex. Additionally, Raymond and the Rays Street Team will also be present.

“The Rays are proud to partner with youth sports leagues in the area in order to help foster a love for the game at a young age,” said Rays Radio broadcaster Neil Solondz. “Having their games called by a play-by-play announcer is a special moment for the kids and a special moment for me as well!”

Also on Saturday, April 13, the Rays will host an event at the Burg Baseball field from 10-11 a.m. to distribute CPR & First Aid in Youth Sports Training Kits. Coaches will also learn about Hands-Only CPR and receive an automated external defibrillator (AED). The Rays, in partnership with the American Heart Association, will also provide CPR kits to Azalea Youth Soccer and Police Athletic League (PAL) Baseball at Wildwood.

“The goal is that these kits will help youth sports coaches, parents and athletes feel safer when participating in local youth leagues,” said Rays Baseball Foundation Executive Director David Egles. “CPR is an important skill that all of us should know, and the Rays are excited to help the community in this way.”

All the necessary materials are included in the user-friendly CPR & First Aid in Youth Sports Training Kit for a facilitator to instruct children and adults on CPR, how to use an AED and how to assist during crises involving sports. The training takes less than an hour and will teach CPR and first aid for sports injuries.

Event details:

Clearwater Little League Takeover Event

What: Neil Solondz and the Rays will provide a major league experience for Clearwater Little League players.

When: Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Sid Lickton Complex, 714 N Saturn Ave., Clearwater, FL 33755

Burg Baseball Event

What: The Rays, in partnership with the American Heart Association, will provide training, CPR kits and an AED to Burg Baseball.

When: Saturday April 13 from 10-11 a.m.

Where: Burg Baseball, 1201 58th Avenue S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

