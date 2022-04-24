Tapatio who plays Yogi Berra style – Tapatío que juega estilo Yogi Berra

“The players are hired to win the games… We managers are hired to lose them… Benjamín (Cananea) Reyes.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Mexican with Yogi Berra skills.- Impossible to know what he will be in professional baseball, a 16-year-old kid. But it is possible to appreciate certain faculties and thus suppose the future. This is the case of catcher, Jorge Hernández, a Mexican from Guadalajara, signed by the Royals.

The Kansas City scouts talk about his good arm and the ease with which he hit balls from all areas of the field. He is a left-handed hitter. They believe that the boy exhibits “a very good disposition after the plate, not only in receiving the ball, but also in terms of handling pitchers.”

One of the scouts believes that he “could become a Yogi Berra-type bigleaguer.”

Jorge was trained in an Academy in Mexico. And there he belongs to the Charros de Jalisco, who consider him a tremendous prospect.

Miguel, one of 33.- Miguel Cabrera is the sixth Latin American native with three thousand or more hits in his career. And the first from Venezuela.

The other Spanish-speaking and the total of their hits…: Albert Pujols, 3301; Adrian Beltre, 3166; Rod Carew, 3053; Rafael Palmeiro, 3020; Roberto Clemente, 3000.

The group of 33 with three thousand and more hits is headed by Pete Rose with 4,256.

Another failure of the Caribbean and Pacific Series. How clueless and uninformed is the commissioner of the Caribbean and the Pacific!, Juan Puello, who dares to bring that unburied corpse, called the Caribbean Series, to the Marlins stadium, next February.

Puello must not be aware that such a show has failed here three times, because he is not interested.

He must be unaware that the Marlins recently sold just 5,297 tickets for a game with the Reds; and 5,786, for another with the Rays. The average of almost all teams is 30 thousand per date. Of course, the teams from the Caribbean and Mexico will be of even less interest.

Puello has never shown the ability to do good things for baseball.

He will fail in Miami the 2023 Caribbean Series.

Free Yankee Games.- The Yankees have launched an interesting promotion for the “pay per view” broadcasts on television of their games. They will allow you to tune in free of charge for 30 days.

If after that period one wants to continue, they will pay. If not, everything ends, and that’s it. They can be informed at amazon.com/howtostream.

——————————-Español———————————

Tapatío que juega estilo Yogi Berra

“Los peloteros son contratados para que ganen los juegos… A nosotros los mánagers nos contratan para que los perdamos… Benjamín (Cananea) Reyes.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Mexicano con habilidades de Yogi Berra.- Imposible saber lo que será en el beisbol profesional, una críatura de 16 años. Pero sí se pueden apreciar ciertas facultades y así suponer el futuro. Es el caso del receptor Jorge Hernández, mexicano de Guadalajara, firmado por los Royals.

Los scouts de Kansas City hablan de su buen brazo y de la facilidad para conectar batazos por todas las áreas del campo. Es bateador zurdo. Opinan que el muchacho exhibe “muy buena disposición tras el home, no solo en la recepción de la pelota, sino también en cuanto al manejo de los lanzadores”.

Uno de los scouts cree que “puede llegar a ser un bigleaguer tipo Yogi Berra”.

Jorge fue preparado en una Academia de México. Y allá pertenece a los Charros de Jalisco, quienes lo consideran tremendo prospecto.

Miguel, uno de los 33.- Miguel Cabrera es el sexto nativo de Latinoamérica con tres mil o más incogibles en su carrera. Y el primero de Venezuela.

Los otros de habla hispana y el total de sus hits…: Albert Pujols, 3301; Adrián Beltré, 3166; Rod Carew, 3053; Rafael Palmeiro, 3020; Roberto Clemente, 3000.

El grupo de los 33 con tres mil y más hits lo encabeza Pete Rose con 4256.

Otro fracaso de la Serie del Caribe y el Pacífico. ¡Cómo andará de despistado y desinformado el comisionado del Caribe y del Pacífico!, Juan Puello, que se atreve a traer ese cadáver insepulto, llamado Serie del Caribe, al estadio de los Marlins, en febrero próximo.

Debe desconocer Puello que tres veces ha fracasado aquí tal espectáculo, porque no interesa.

Debe desconocer que recientemente los Marlins vendieron apenas 5,297 boletos, para un juego con los Rojos; y 5,786, para otro con los Rays. El promedio de casi todos los equipos es de 30 mil por fecha. Desde luego, los equipos del Caribe y México interesarán menos aún.

Puello nunca ha demostrado capacidad para hacer cosas buenas por el beisbol.

Fracasará en Miami la Serie del Caribe 2023.

Juegos Yankees gratis.- Los Yankees han lanzado interesante promoción para las transmisiones “pey per view”, por televisión, de sus juegos. Permitirán sintonizarlos sin cargo durante 30 días.

Si después de ese período uno quiere seguir, pagará. Si no, todo termina, y ya está. Pueden informarse en amazon.com/howtostream.

