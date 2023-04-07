Tatis home run heavily booed – Jonrón de Tatis muy abucheado

“Is there someone capable of being a fan of a team called The Guardians?”… Yatuny Lagueles.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) ** Now they are all in action. On Wednesday they sang play ball for all the lower categories of the minors. Good luck, guys!… ** The Padres infielder Fernando Tatis, 24, is a lamentable never-ending story. He plays in Triple A, with the El Paso Chihuahuas, until the 20th of this month, when his suspension will end, and after hitting a home run in Sacramento, he heard a tremendous and total boo, while jogging around third base, with his horrible long hair. and the face covered by unkempt beard, mustaches and sideburns. In other words, “The Hidden One”…

**Due to rain, wind and low visibility, the Mets could not open Thursday at their City Field, but they hope to celebrate the game this afternoon with the visiting Marlins… ** Another Mets: They signed an agreement with ” New York Presbyterian” to promote in its stadium, the best health for all…

“Donald Trump has done the work of two men, Laurel and Hardy”… Dick Secades.

Tapatío, tango and wine. The baseball tycoon from Guadalajara, Salvador Quilarte and his wife, are in Buenos Aires. When I asked him: But, well, what are they doing over there, if there is no professional baseball in Argentina, he replied:

“But there are very good wines to drink and beautiful tangos to dance.”

What a way to run the bases, what a way! When you hear of double plays, you think of plays 643, 543 or 463. But never 1-2 and unless the catcher scores the two outs. Well, that’s what the Red Sox did to the Pirates.

“Elias Sports Bureau” informed me that this had never happened in the 153 years of the Major Leagues.

In the ninth inning, for the Pirates, Bryan Reynolds was on third and Andrew McCutchen was on second, with one out. The Dominican, Carlos Santana, dunked between pitcher and catcher, the pitcher was able to pick up the ball and pass it to the catcher, Connor Wong, because Reynolds had come out to home plate. But he went back, Wong followed him and, reaching third, tagged him, out.

McCutchen, who had reached third, decided to return to second, and Wong also tagged him, a double play without taking the ball out of the mascot.

Still, the Pirates won, 4-1, but all they talk about is the bizarre double play.

“Republicans often insult each other by accusing themselves of being too rich”… Joseph McKadew.

—————Español—————

Jonrón de Tatis muy abucheado

“¿Habrá alguien capaz de ser fanático de un equipo llamado Los Guardianes?”… Yatuny Lagueles.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) ** Ahora sí están todos en acción. El miércoles cantaron play ball para todas las categoría bajas de las menores. ¡Buena suerte, muchachones!… ** Lo del infielder de los Padres Fernando Tatis, de 24 años, es una lamentable historia de nunca acabar. Juega en Triple A, con los Chihuahuas de El Paso, hasta el 20 de este mes, cuando concluirá su suspensión, y tras conectar jonrón en Sacramento, oyó tremendo y total abucheo, mientras perreaba al trotar por la tercera base, con su horrible melena y la cara cubierta por descuidada barba, bigotes y patillas. O sea, “El Oculto”…

**Debido a las lluvias, los vientos y la baja visibilidad, los Mets no pudieron inaugurar ayer jueves en su City Field, pero esperan celebrar esta tarde el juego con los Marlins de visita… ** Otra de los Mets: Firmaron acuerdo con “New York Presbiterian” para promover en su estadio, la mejor salud para todos…

“Donald Trump ha realizado el trabajo de dos hombres, de Laurel y Hardy”… Dick Secades.

Tapatío, tango y vino. El magnate tapatío del beisbol, Salvador Quilarte y esposa, andan por Buenos Aires. Cuando le pregunte: Pero, bueno, ¿qué hacen por allá, si en Argentina no hay beisbol profesional, respondió:

“Pero hay muy buenos vinos para tomar y lindos tangos para bailar”.

¡Qué manera de correr las bases, qué manera! Cuando uno oye hablar de double plays, piensa en jugadas 643, 543 o 463. Pero nunca 1-2 y menos que el cátcher se anote los dos outs. Pues, eso fue lo que les hicieron los Medias Rojas a los Piratas.

“Elias Sports Bureau” me informó que ésto jamás había ocurrido en los 153 años que van de Grandes Ligas.

En el noveno inning, por los Piratas, Bryan Reynolds estaba embasado en tercera y Andrew McCutchen en segunda, con un out. El dominicano, Carlos Santana, machucó entre pitcher y catcher, el pitcher pudo recoger la pelota y pasársela al cátcher, Connor Wong, porque Reynolds había salido hacia home. Pero se devolvió, Wong lo siguió y, llegando a tercera, lo tocó, out.

McCutchen, quien había llegado a tercera, decidió devolverse a segunda, y Wong también lo tocó, double play sin sacar la pelota de la mascota.

De todas maneras, ganaron los Piratas, 4-1, pero solo se habla del extraño double play.

“Los republicanos suelen insultarse unos a otros acusándose de ser muy ricos”… Joseph McKadew.

