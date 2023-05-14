Tatis’ skills, a waste – Un desperdicio, las habilidades de Tatis

“Politics is simply a business, like any other”… Joseph McKadew.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE).

Farnando Tatis’ conditions to play baseball are admirable, abundant, tremendous.

But they are a waste, because he does not know how to handle them. That is why in San Diego they refuse to forget the odyssey that Fernando Tatis has meant for the Padres.

The team’s publicity people sold spots on television broadcasts, so that every turn Fernando appears, as he is appearing: “Injured in a Motorcycle Accident? 1-800-Low Tigers.”

Of course, “1-800-Low Tigers” is the name and phone number of a law firm specializing in motorcycle accident injury claims.

And, as Fernando suffered a fractured left wrist in March 2022, when he fell from a moving motorcycle, the relationship is evident.

This is just one incident of several suffered by the Padres and their supporters.

Before the 2021 season, the boy signed a contract with the Padres for 340 million dollars, for 14 seasons, more than 24 million, 285 thousand annually, to be the shortstop, but he has even lost the position, via Xander Bogaerts, they sent him to the outfield.

It is that the calamities have been more than the motorcycle injury.

Fernando, now 24 years old, has been on the disabled list twice, due to injuries to his left shoulder, plus another due to covit-19. In addition, halfway through the season, in 2022, he was suspended for 80 games, for using clostebol and anabolics.

The figure of Tatis, long hair, beard and other crazy things in the environment, suggests that he spends all his time presenting himself as hairy and unkempt, against all the uniformity and neatness that show business, sport, the public and business deserve.

A scout informed me that Fernando’s relatives have demanded that he always talk about how he wastes his wonderful conditions for the game. And they stressed to him: “He is a young man, who can do what young people do.”

The scout’s response: “Then, he should have dedicated himself to another activity that did not deserve respect for the public, decency and good customs.”

The column beetle in San Diego sent me this message…: “The team was said to very unhappy with the star Tatis at the time”.

“The team has said they are very unhappy with star Tatis right now.”

They fear about what Fernandito’s next hoax will be.

—————Español————–

Un desperdicio, las habilidades de Tatis

“La política es, simplemente, un negocio, como cualquier otro”… Joseph McKadew.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE).

Las condiciones de Farnando Tatis para jugar al beisbol son admirables, sobradas, tremendas.

Pero resultan un desperdicio, porque él no sabe cómo manejarlas. Por eso en San Diego se niegan a olvidar la odisea que ha significado Fernando Tatis para los Padres.

La gente de publicidad del equipo vendió espacios en las transmisiones por televisión, para que en cada turno de Fernando aparezca, como está apareciendo: “Injured in a Motorcycle Accident? 1-800-Low Tigers”.

Por supuesto, “1-800-Low Tigers”, es el nombre y el teléfono de un bufete de abogados, especialistas en demandas por lesiones en accidentes de motocicletas.

Y, como Fernando sufrió fractura de la muñeca izquierda en marzo de 2022, al caer de una moto en marcha, le relación es evidente.

Éste es sólo un incidente de varios sufridos por los Padres y sus seguidores.

Antes de la temporada 2021, el muchacho, firmó, con los Padres, un contrato por 340 millones de dólares, para 14 temporadas, más de 24 millones, 285 mil anuales, para ser el shortstop, pero hasta ha perdido la posición, vía Xander Bogaerts, lo mandaron al outfield.

Es que las calamidades han sido más que la lesión motociclística.

Fernando, ahora de 24 años, ha estado otras dos veces en la lista de los incapacitados, por lesiones en el hombro izquierdo, más otra por covit-19. Además, a media temporada, en 2022, fue suspendido por 80 juegos, por consumir clostebol y anabólicos.

La figura de Tatis, melena, barba y otras locuras del entorno, sugiere que dedica todo su tiempo a presentarse así de peludo y desaseado, contra toda la uniformidad y pulcritud que merecen el espectáculo, el deporte, el público y el negocio.

Me informó un scout, que parientes de Fernando le han reclamado que siempre hable de cómo desperdicia sus maravillosas condiciones para el juego. Y que le recalcaron: “Es un joven, que puede hacer lo que hacen los jóvenes”.

La respuesta del scout: “Entonces, debió dedicarse a otra actividad que no mereciera el respeto al público, la decencia y las buenas costumbres”.

El coleóptero de la columna en San Diego, me envió este mensaje…: “The team was said to very unhappy with the star Tatis a the time”.

“El equipo ha dicho sentirse muy infeliz con el estelar Tatis en estos momentos”.

Temen acerca de cuál será la próxima patraña de Fernandito.

