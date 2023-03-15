Team Cuba is heading to Miami for the World Baseball Classic Semifinals! With Cuba’s 4-3 Quarterfinals victory over Australia, Yoán Moncada, Luis Robert Jr. and the squad travel from Japan to Florida to compete as one of the final four teams standing in the tournament.
This marks Cuba’s first semifinals appearance in the World Baseball Classic since 2006.
Cuba advances to the Semifinals for the first time since 2006! 🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/MrA702qKkk
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 15, 2023
Uniquely enough, Team Cuba began this year’s tournament 0-2 and made a movie-like turnaround winning their next three games by a combined score of 24-8. Hot at the right time? I think so…
Team Cuba is feeling all the emotions after this win.#WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/JM8mKp16no
— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 15, 2023
Cuba plans to carry their momentum into the semifinals as they await their opponent to be determined. The semifinals will take place this coming Sunday, March 19th at 7pm ET at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.
Follow our Social Media @latinosportsoficial on Instagram & @latinosports on Twitter for updates and exclusive content
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 45 mins ago
Team Cuba Advances to WBC Semifinals
Team Cuba is heading to Miami for the World Baseball Classic Semifinals! With Cuba’s...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
Interview with Three-Time LatinoMVP Award Recipient – Juan “Igor” González
MIAMI, FL– Being present for these World Baseball Classic games has been a pleasure...
-
Baseball/ 4 hours ago
Valenzuela Stadium provokes protests – Estadio Valenzuela provoca protestas
“That gentleman sent the photo of him to the Lonely Ladies Club. The answer...
-
Baseball/ 12 hours ago
The Stage Is Set: Win-Or-Go-Home
NEW YORK– The stage is set. No other game in the World Baseball Classic...