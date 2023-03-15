Team Cuba Advances to WBC Semifinals

Team Cuba Moves Onto WBC Semifinals! - Image Credit: World Baseball Classic/MLB

Team Cuba is heading to Miami for the World Baseball Classic Semifinals! With Cuba’s 4-3 Quarterfinals victory over Australia, Yoán Moncada, Luis Robert Jr. and the squad travel from Japan to Florida to compete as one of the final four teams standing in the tournament.

This marks Cuba’s first semifinals appearance in the World Baseball Classic since 2006.

Cuba advances to the Semifinals for the first time since 2006! 🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/MrA702qKkk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 15, 2023

Uniquely enough, Team Cuba began this year’s tournament 0-2 and made a movie-like turnaround winning their next three games by a combined score of 24-8. Hot at the right time? I think so…

Team Cuba is feeling all the emotions after this win.#WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/JM8mKp16no — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 15, 2023

Cuba plans to carry their momentum into the semifinals as they await their opponent to be determined. The semifinals will take place this coming Sunday, March 19th at 7pm ET at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

