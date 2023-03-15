Team Mexico Wins Pool C

Team Mexico - Image Credit: World Baseball Classic/FOX Sports

Following Mexico’s 10-3 victory over Canada on Wednesday afternoon, it is now official. Team Mexico (3-1) has won Pool C and advances to the World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals – the country’s first WBC Quarterfinals appearance since 2009 and third all-time.

As you could tell, the energy brought out by the fans at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona was a joy for any sports addict out there as Team Mexico gravitated and fed off the electric atmosphere.

“Obviously the Mexican culture is big — I wouldn’t call it a party culture — but it’s a fiesta every time,” Team Mexico designated-hitter Rowdy Tellez said.

“They’re a very proud culture. And we love to just be around each other; we’re one giant family. I think anytime we can get around to represent our country, our fans are really going to back us. So it’s going to be really exciting to keep this going.”

Randy Arozarena, who has seven hits and nine RBI in this year’s WBC, took part in the fun throughout warm ups between innings by signing autographs and taking ‘selfies’ over the left field wall with fans.

During a pitching change, Randy Arozarena took time to sign some autographs for fans in the outfield seats ✍️ Gotta love this guy! pic.twitter.com/xeau9r8Pn8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 15, 2023

In Wednesday’s game alone, Arozarena was 2-2 with five RBI and a walk. A prime example of a Latino superstar rising to the occasion when his team and country needs him most.

Randy Arozarena wants to send Team Mexico to Miami! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/93T44wXaAt — MLB (@MLB) March 15, 2023

WHAT’S NEXT?

On Saturday night March 18th in the WBC Quarterfinals, Team Mexico will play the winner of Dominican Republic/Puerto Rico. The game will be played at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida with first pitch scheduled at 7:00pm ET – broadcast on FOX.

