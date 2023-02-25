Team of comedians playing baseball – Equipo de cómicos que juegan beisbol

“Laugh clown, laugh, even if it costs you your life”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Savannah Bananas are the ones who really look good at antics in baseball games, because they are a team made for that, to make people laugh, like the Globetrotters in basketball.

And a stellar big leaguer of 18 seasons, two All-Star Games and two World Series (Yankees, Rijas Sox), who was always a serious and respectful baseball player, now clowning around professionally in that lineup, Johnny Damon.

He likewise dances during his left-handed at-bats, who gets the ball out a thousand, who hides the ball defensively.

Damon made his new debut this week, fully adapted to the crazy things they do with the Rules and with their bats on fire.

The Savannah Bananas are the only ones in this world who have made more disasters at the expense of the Rules of Baseball than Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The new team, also called “The Harlem Globetrotters Baseball”, have just begun a tour throughout the United States, which will last until September and will cover 33 cities.

Then they have programs visits to Culiacán, Mazatlán, Barranquilla and San Juan de Puerto Rico.

Illegal pitching

Commissioner Mandred and his people are convinced that pitchers have continued to use banned substances for their home pitches. That is why they announced that they will be stricter in the tests that umpires must take often.

They announced yesterday that they will check the caps, gloves and belts of the pitchers, which is where they suppose they hide the substances.

But, well, if they make it known like this, where they have taken it and what will be the areas to examine, now the launchers will change and store the thing in any other place, such as between the ears, under the tongue and other non-suspicious areas…! I say, right?!

betting and baseball

Most of Major League Baseball’s 30 team owners agree to an expansion if ESPN and FOX pay more for national television rights.

However, the plans are to sell four more franchises, two for each League, to work from 2025, not before.

Las Vegas appears as the first candidate. That is to say the kingdom of bets. And to think that Pete Rose got kicked out of baseball because he was betting that his team, the Reds, would win!

Since baseball has been played, bets have been made, legally or clandestinely, but they have always been bets. Inevitable. No one will be able to exterminate that.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————-

Equipo de cómicos que juegan beisbol

“Ríe payaso, ríe, aunque te cueste la vida”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A quienes sí les quedan muy bien las payasadas en los juegos de beisbol, es a los Savannah Bananas, porque es un equipo hecho para eso, para hacer reír, como los Globetrotters en el basquetbol.

Y un bigleaguer estelar de 18 temporadas, dos Juegos de Estrellas y dos Series Mundiales (Yankees, Medias Rijas), quien siempre fue un serio y respetuoso pelotero, payasea ahora profesionalmente en esa alineación, Johnny Damon.

Igual baila durante sus zurdos turnos al bate, que saca la bola mil, que esconde la pelota a la defensiva.

Damon hizo su nuevo debut esta semana, adaptado por completo a las locuras que hacen con las Reglas y con sus bates en llamas.

Los Savannah Bananas, son los únicos en este mundo que han hecho más desastres a costas de las Reglas del beisbol, que el comisionado Rob Manfred.

El nuevo equipo, llamado también “The Harlem Globetrotters Baseball”, acaban de comenzar una gira por todo Estados Unidos, la cual se prolongará hasta septiembre y cubrirá 33 ciudades.

Después tienen programas visitas a Culiacán, Mazatlán, Barranquilla y San Juan de Puerto Rico.

El pitcheo ilegal

El comisionado Mandred y su gente están convencidos de que los lanzadores han seguido usando sustancias prohibidas para sus envíos a home. Por eso anunciaron que serán más estrictos en los exámenes que deben hacer a menudo los umpires.

Anunciaron ayer que revisarán las gorras, los guantes y los cinturones de los pitchers, que es donde suponen esconden las sustancias.

Pero, bueno, si dan conocer así, dónde han llevado eso y que serán las áreas a examinar, ahora los lanzadores cambiarán y guardarán la cosa en cualquier otro lugar, como entre las orejas, bajo la lengua y demás áreas no sospechosas.… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!

Apuestas y beisbol

La mayoría de los 30 propietarios de equipos de Grandes Ligas, están de acuerdo en una expansión, si ESPN y FOX pagan más por los derechos nacionales de televisión.

No obstante, los planes son vender cuatro franquicias más, dos por cada Liga, a funcionar desde 2025, no antes.

Las Vegas aparece como primera candidata. Es decir el reino de las apuestas. ¡Y pensar que a Pete Rose lo expulsaron del beisbol porque apostaba a que ganaba su equipo, los Rojos!

Desde que se juega beisbol, se ha apostado, legal o clandestinamente, pero siempre se ha apostado. Inevitable. Nadie podrá exterminar eso.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

