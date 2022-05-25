Tears Of Joy For Yankees Trevino

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Jose Trevino hit a solo home run in the second inning, got a game tying single in the seventh. And an emotional Trevino raised his hands to the sky rounding first base after hitting his game winning walk-off single in the 11th inning at Yankee Stadium Tuesday evening.

Adversity has hit the Yankees the past week with injuries that have put closer Aroldis Chapman on the injured list with a bad achilles, COVID cases have hit the clubhouse, DJ LeMahieu is nursing a bad wrist, and slugger Giancarlo Stanton is scheduled for an MRI Wednesday after leaving the lineup with calf pain.

Adversity still lingers with the Yankees after the Josh Donaldson words to Chicago infielder Tim Anderson. Donaldson was out of the lineup again with flu-like symptoms and was leveled a one-game MLB suspension stemming from the Anderson situation.

But those were tears of joy from Trevino at second base as teammates surrounded him. The Yankees with a 7-6 win in 11-innings over the Baltimore Orioles snapped a season high three-game losing streak.

And this was a win for the Yankees that goes in that feel good category. They needed this after cementing a mark as the best team in baseball at the quarter pole. Trevino, a former Texas Ranger, has also been a spark at the bottom half of the Yankees lineup.

This was his career game as a Yankee. The home run was one thing, as was the walk-off winning hit. But this day belonged to his late dad, Joe, who passed away in 2013 and Tuesday would have been his birthday.



There were tears also for the 19 children that were killed earlier in the day at an elementary school in Texas.

“My thoughts and prayers to everybody in Texas,” Trevino said moments after the game winning hit.

His dad was a Yankees fan and always wished his son would get a game winning hit in the Bronx, Trevino, born in Corpus Christi, is a 2014 sixth round overall pick of the Rangers and attended Oral Roberts The Yankees acquired Trevino from the Rangers in early April with a need for a backup catcher. He tied a career high three hits and has a season high five game hitting streak.

“My dad was a huge Yankees fan,”Trevino said. “He would always put me in these scenarios, He always said, ‘Ninth inning, down one, you need a base hit here to tie the game or win the game at Yankee Stadium.’”

And manager Aaron Boone will make sure Trevino remains in the lineup. He is providing production at the bottom, 8-for-18 since May 16 with two home runs and seven RBI.

But adversity hits all teams during the course of a long season. The Yankees are no different despite their early season success. Without Aaron Judge adding to his MLB home run lead, concern about Stanton, they looked at this win as a way to deal with the adversity.

Trevino stepped up again. Gleyber Torres recorded his 11th multi-career home run game, seventh against the Orioles. Anthony Rizzo hit a go ahead solo home run in the first inning and Jordan Montgomery gave up two runs in six innings.



“Did what I had to do,”Trevino said. “I said it before I’m going to try and do my part for this team.”

Trevino is a Yankee. That’s what his father always asked for.

ORIOLES NOTES: Ramon Urias has hit safely in each of his last four games batting .438/.500/.750 (7-for-16) with six runs, two doubles, home run, 2 RBI and has scored at least one run in a career-high four consecutive games…



Top Orioles prospect and catcher Adley Rutschman went 1-for-4 collecting his third career hit, a single in the seventh inning. Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos prior to the game commented about the top Major League prospect:

“He’s always looking to get better and asks questions. He wants to learn. He’s patient at the plate and waits for the right pitch.”

