Juan "Igor" Gonzalez, a Three time LatinoMVP award winner set to be honored by Rangers on Friday night - Image Credit: MLB

The following was released on MLB.com on Thursday September 21st — Texas Rangers to honor Juan Gonzalez on Friday night; Gonzalez will receive his Rangers Hall of Fame jacket and throw out ceremonial first pitch

The Texas Rangers today announced that the club will honor one of the top players in club history prior to Friday night’s 7:05 p.m. AL West Division showdown with the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.

Outfielder Juan Gonzalez, a two-time American League Most Valuable Player, will be presented with his Texas Rangers Hall of Fame jacket and will throw out the ceremonial first pitch as part of the festivities. Gonzalez, who was elected to the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2015, will receive his jacket from fellow Hall of Famer Tom Grieve. Former Rangers pitchers Edwin Correa and Jose Guzman will also be present with Guzman catching the first pitch.

Gonzalez will also be signing autographs in the New Era Alumni Alley on the outfield main concourse from 5:15-6:15 p.m. on Friday night.

Gonzalez was one of the majors’ top offensive performers throughout the 1990’s. The outfielder-designated hitter played for Texas from 1989-99 and again in 2002-03 and is the club’s all-time leader in home runs (372), RBI (1180), and extra base hits (713). The right-handed hitter ranks among the leaders in total bases (2nd, 3073), slugging (2nd, .565), runs (4th, 878), doubles (4th, 320), hits (5th, 1595), at bats (5th, 5435), and games (6th, 1400).

The slugger earned his first MVP Award in 1996, batting .314 with 47 homers and 144 RBI in just 134 games while setting a club record with a .643 slugging percentage as Texas advanced to the postseason for the first time in franchise history. In the four-game ALDS with the New York Yankees, Gonzalez clubbed five homers with nine RBI and a .438 average. He established team records with 157 RBI and 97 extra base hits and led the A.L. in RBI and doubles (50) in winning his second MVP Award in 1998. Gonzalez earned Rangers Player of the Year honors five times (1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998), matching Michael Young for the most ever.

A five-time selection to A.L. Silver Slugger Team, Gonzalez started the 1993 and 1998 All-Star Games. He also led the A.L. in home runs in 1992 and 1993 and slugging in 1993, producing 20 or more homers nine times with 40+ HR on five occasions as a Ranger. Gonzalez had 100+ RBI seven times and hit .300 or better in four different seasons while batting .293 in his Texas career. Overall, he hit .295 with 434 homers and 1404 RBI in 1689 games while also playing for Detroit (2000), Cleveland (2001; 2005), and Kansas City (2004).

In addition, Rangers Spanish radio play-by-play announcer Eleno Ornelas will be presented with his 2023 Lone Star Sports Emmy for Sports Story—Short Form Content prior to Friday’s game. Ornelas received the honor for being the reporter on the Bally Sports Southwest feature, Martin Perez en su idioma. Ornelas is in his 24th season calling Spanish radio games for the Rangers.

The ceremonies on Friday night will begin Hispanic Heritage Weekend. A full schedule of activities will take place on Hispanic Heritage Night on Saturday, September 23, when the Rangers and Mariners play at 6:05 p.m.

The highlights of Hispanic Heritage Night:

Mariachi de Los Texas Rangers pre-game performance on the concourse…approx. 5:15 p.m.

Alma y Corazon Tejano Ballet Folklórico pre-game performance in centerfield…approx. 5:30 p.m.

Founded May 22, 2012, Alma y Corazón Tejano Ballet Folklórico is a performing arts organization dedicated to the education of Hispanic contributions to society with a strong emphasis on instilling cultural pride and awareness in the Hispanic community.

Foundation will host a suite of prominent Hispanic leaders throughout the DFW community at Saturday’s game.

Attendees of note include Mr. Ish Arebalos (Coca Cola), Mr. Amando Chapa (LULAC), Mr. Francisco de la Torre Galindo (Consul General de Mexico in Dallas) & Ms. Estella Martinez Stuart (Visit Fort Worth).

Adolis García bobblehead, presented by TXU Energy (first 15,000 fans).

Depicts his signature home run stomp at home plate.

Viva Tejas, presented by Viva First post-game.

Following the game, the seventh and final Viva Tejas celebration of the season will take place at the CBD Kratom Backyard at Texas Live!

Fans are invited to celebrate Hispanic culture with live music from Havana NRG, artwork, food from Pacos Tacos, and micheladas from Borracho Micheladas.

