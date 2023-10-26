The Baseball Gods Have Spoken

The time has come for the 2023 Fall Classic. Who will come out on top, Arizona or Texas? - Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — And so the stage is set. It will be the Arizona Diamondbacks vs the Texas Rangers in the 119th World Series, two teams who lost over 100 games just two seasons ago. Texas had 102 losses, and the Diamondbacks lost 110. Arizona surprised everyone this year by not only making the expanded playoffs, but beating the NL Central Division Brewers, two games to none, followed by sweeping their Western Division rival Dodgers three games to none, and then taking the red-hot Phillies to a game seven showdown in Philadelphia, where they clinched with a 4-2 win. They had to play seven road games before finally getting the three middle-of-the-series games at home.

Both teams have good starters and closers. Arizona rookie Brandon Pfaadt has been handled brilliantly by manager Tory Lovullo and has been a pleasant surprise. Adding him as the number three behind All Star, and CY Young candidate Zac Gallen and fellow starter Merrill Kelly make a solid 1-2-3 rotation. Closer Paul Sewald has been reliable and made a big difference for the Diamondbacks.

Texas will likely go with a 1-2-3 rotation of All-Star Nathan Eovaldi, Jordan Montgomery, and veteran Max Scherzer. Texas reliever Josh Sborz and closer Aroldis Chapman, Holguin, Cuba, can shut down any lineup late in the game. Both teams will probably go with a “Bullpen Game” somewhere in the series.

As for the offensive, the Diamondbacks’ record-setting NLCS MVP, Ketel Marte, Nizao, Dominican Republic, is hot and favorite to be voted NL Rookie of the Year, Corbin Carroll, will give the Rangers fits with his ability to get on base, base-stealing ability, and overall speed on the bases. Arizona will steal more bases than hit home runs.

But Texas has the edge with power with an explosive lineup. They are led by the ALCS MVP, Adolis García, Ciego de Avila, Cuba, who put on a power display this postseason with 17 hits, 10 runs, 7 home runs, 20 RBIs, .352 OBP, and an OPS of 1.102 so far in his first ever postseason. Behind him is Corey Seager, who owns a .483 OBP and 1.27 OPS, plus Mitch Garver and Evan Carter.

Two teams that most thought had a slim chance to be where they are now, on the center stage of the baseball world for 2023. One of them will be walking away with the championship.

Texas Executive Vice President & General Manager Chris Young and Arizona Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen have assembled two winning ball clubs for us to enjoy. Texas manager Bruce Bochy and Arizona’s Torey Lovullo will give us games with less analytics and more baseball knowledge when making in-game decisions. Enjoy it all.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports