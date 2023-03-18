The baseball of before, the baseball of now – El beisbol de antes, el beisbol de ahora

“Politics is the search for truth. And when it is found, you have to bury it quickly, before the opponent finds it”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-

West Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – My friend from Caracas, journalist and baseball gentleman, Alberto (Tapatapa) Hidalgo and I, used to presume to the “Últimas Noticias” staff knowing all the Major League rosters by heart.

There were 16 teams, just over half the current 30, and there weren’t that many changes.

The headlines then announced, “AARON PICKED TWO AND TAKES 698” or “ROSE APPROACHES COBB WITH HIS UNCOOKABLE 4021”.

Now the headlines lead stories of this type: “SHOHEI OHTANI WILL SIGN FOR 500 MILLION IN 2024” or “JUDGE SIGNS FOR 40 MILLION LESS”.

It was that beautiful era of baseball, now gone, when most arrived at the stadium wishing there would be an extra inning, since after the ninth the strategy and emotions increased. Now in the tenth inning a ghost runner appears at second, let’s see if he scores, to finish early in favor of Rob (Plover Head) Manfred, ESPN and Fox.

Those days were so good that Spanish, logic and good sense were used with purity in the narrations, comments and written reviews of the game.

For example, no one was foolish enough to say that two inputs is “one” input. That is, in each inning, two teams “enter” the field, so an innings is made up of two innings. The regular game is nine innings, 18 innings, if home club hits in the ninth.

Nor was there anyone who said or wrote, “match” instead of “game”, referring to baseball, since the stage is not “split” in two, in half, as in American football, soccer, the basketball, volleyball and tennis.

Question of lexicon, dear friends. And a matter of education and good manners.

So, if Roberto Clemente homered in the ninth inning, with three on base, for the Pirates to win 4-3, his teammates would wait for him after home plate, high-fives and grope his back, thus no one was injured.

Which era was better, dear reader? You tell me.

Oh, and there was no pitcher’s or batter’s clock. They didn’t control the shift either, let alone some ballplayer dared to dye their hair.

There was no Manfred, ESPN or FOX.

Speaking of FOX, for the three of us a FOOO! big, as they say.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

El beisbol de antes el beisbol de ahora

“La política es la búsqueda de la verdad. Y cuando se encuentra, hay que enterrarla rápidamente, antes de que la encuentre el opositor”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-

West Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) Mi amigo caraqueño, periodista y caballero del beisbol, Alberto (Tapatapa) Hidalgo y yo, le presumíamos al personal de “Últimas Noticias” saber de memoria todos los rósters de Grandes Ligas.

Eran 16 equipos, apenas arriba de la mitad de los 30 de ahora, y no se operaban tantos cambios.

Los titulares anunciaban entonces, “AARON SACÓ DOS Y LLEVA 698” o “ROSE SE ACERCA A COBB CON SU INCOGIBLE 4021”.

Ahora los titulares encabezan historias de este tipo: “SHOHEI OHTANI FIRMARÁ POR 500 MILLONES EN 2024” o “JUDGE FIRMA POR 40 MILLONES MENOS”.

Era aquella preciosa época del beisbol ya desaparecida, cuando la mayoría llegaba al estadio deseando que hubiera extra inning, ya que después del noveno aumentaban la estrategia y las emociones. Ahora en el décimo inning aparece un corredor fantasma en segunda, a ver si anota, para terminar pronto en favor de Rob (Cabeza de Chorlito) Manfred, ESPN y Fox.

Tan buenos eran esos días, que el castellano, la lógica y la sensatez se utilizaban con pureza en las narraciones, comentarios y reseñas escritas del juego.

Por ejemplo, nadie cometía la torpeza de decir que dos entradas es “una” entrada. Es decir, en cada inning, dos equipos “entran” al campo, por lo que un innings está integrado por dos entradas. El juego regular es de nueve innings, 18 entradas, si batea el home club en el noveno.

Tampoco había persona alguna que dijera o escribiera, “partido” en vez de “juego”, refiriéndose al beisbol, ya que el escenario no es “partido” en dos, por la mitad, como en el fútbol americano, en el soccer, el basquetbol, el voleybol y el tennis.

Cuestión de léxico, queridos amigos. Y cuestión de educación y buenos modales.

Entonces, si Roberto Clemente sacaba un jonrón en el noveno inning, con tres en bases, para que los Piratas ganaran 4-3, sus compañeros de equipo lo esperaban después del home-plate, chocaban las manos y le toqueteaban la espalda, por lo que nadie se lesionaba.

¿Cuál época fue mejor, querido lector? Dímelo tú.

¡Ah!, y no había reloj para lanzadores ni bateadores. Tampoco controlaban el shift y menos algún pelotero se atrevía a teñirse el cabello.

No existían Manfred, ESPN ni FOX.

Hablando de FOX, para los tres un ¡FOOO! grandote, como quien dice.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

