The best in the world the Yankee A. Judge – El mejor del mundo el Yankee A. Judge

“Women cheat on men in the same amount or more than they cheat on us. But we know how to keep it a secret”… Ana María Polo.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Justin Verlander, already with 13 wins, has a chance to win 20 or more games this year. How many pitchers with 20 or more wins were there in the last four years, 1918-2021?

The Answer…: Only four. In 2018, Blake Snell, Rays, 21-5, 1.89; 2019, Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, Astros, 20-5, 2.50; 2019, Justin Verlander, Astros, 21-6, 2.58; 2021, Julio Urías, Dodgers, 20-3, 2.96.

Information sent to me by “Elías Sport Bureau”…: In his last seven games, Aaron Judge, Yankees, is batting 560, 14-25, with an on-base-slugging average of 2.005. And since July 16, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. The best batsman in the world… You’re doing well, boy, you’re doing well!

About… The issue isn’t whether or not you vote for the Hall of Fame for designated hitters. The problem is that they must be eliminated, disappeared, execrated, by intruders, polluters, harmful.

-o-o-

“Things become difficult only when we don’t dare to do them”… Ryfka Heyman.

-o-o-o-

Only for the Puerto Rican.- Most of the fellow voters with whom I have spoken, are going to vote for the 2023 exaltation to the Hall of Fame, only for the Puerto Rican from Manatí, Carlos Beltrán… That’s life!

First to wear gloves! The glorious black inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, Bud Fowler, played thousands of innings without gloves, because they did not exist, since he was a ballplayer in the 19th century. The first glove was known in 1875, but it was only used by its inventor, a college catcher named Charles White.

The first major league team to appear all gloved was the New York Giants in 1886, when they were in their fourth year as a National League franchise. Until then, some receivers and very few other positions used them, because they considered it cowardly, since the spirit of machismo prevailed.

And it’s 26 years. The team with the longest time without a player being elevated to Cooperstown is the Phillies. Nothing since 1996, 26 years old!, when pitcher Jim Bunning was extolled. No one else with that cap has made the famous plaque.

-o-o-o-

“Whoever never gossips is because they are not interested in others”… Bárbara Walters.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com @juanvene5

————————————Español—————————————

El mejor del mundo el Yankee A. Judge

“Las mujeres engañamos a los hombres en igual cantidad o más, que ellos a nosotras. Pero es que sabemos cómo mantenerlo en secreto”… Ana María Polo.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Justin Verlánder, ya con 13 victorias, tiene chance de ganar 20 o más juegos este año. ¿Cuántos pitchers con 20 o más victorias hubo en los últimos cuatro años, 1918-2021?

La Respuesta…: Solamente cuatro. En 2018, Blake Snell, Rays, 21-5, 1.89; 2019, Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, Astros, 20-5, 2.50; 2019, Justin Verlánder, Astros, 21-6, 2.58; 2021, Julio Urías, Dodgers, 20-3, 2.96.

Información que me envía “Elías Sport Bureau”…: En sus últimos siete juegos, Aaron Judge, Yankees, batea para 560, de 25-14, con promedio de embasado-slugging en 2.005. Y desde el 16 de julio, ha sacado seis jonrones e impulsado 15 carreras. El mejor bateador del mundo… ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!.

Acerca de… El problema no es si se vota o no para el Hall de la Fama por los bateadores designados. El problema es que deben ser eliminados, desaparecidos, execrados, por intrusos, contaminantes, nocivos.

-o-o-

“Las cosas se vuelven difíciles sólo cuando no nos atrevemos a hacerlas”… Ryfka Heyman.

-o-o-o-

Sólo por el boricua.- La mayoría de los compañeros electores con quienes he hablado, van votar para la exaltación de 2023 al Hall de la Fama, solo por el boricua de Manatí, Carlos Beltrán… ¡Así es la vida!

¡Primeros en usar guantes! El glorioso negro exaltado al Hall de la Fama el domingo, Bud Fowler, jugó miles de innings sin guantes, porque no existían, ya que fue pelotero en el Siglo XIX. El primer guante se conoció en 1875, pero solo lo usó su inventor, un cátcher universitario, llamado Charles White.

El primer equipo de Grandes Ligas en aparecer todos con guantes, fueron los Gigantes de Nueva York en 1886, cuando estaban en su cuarto año como franquicia de la Liga Nacional. Hasta entonces, algunos receptores y muy pocos de otras posiciones los usaban, porque lo consideraban una cobardía, ya que Imperaba el espíritu del machismo.

Y van 26 años. El equipo con más tiempo sin que le eleven un pelotero a Cooperstown es el de los Phillies. Nada desde 1996, ¡26 años!, cuando exaltaron al lanzador, Jim Bunning. A más nadie con esa gorra le han hecho la célebre placa.

-o-o-o-

“Quien nunca chismorrea, es porque no se interesa por los demás”… Bárbara Walters.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5