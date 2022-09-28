The best OF in the NL, Mookie Betts – El mejor OF de la LN, Mookie Betts

“The only part I like about soccer is when they exchange shirts, because I can see the players’ breasts”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Jéfferson E. Román G. of Gatineau Quebec, Canada, asks: “Did you see Nolan Ryan pitch, did he deserve to win the Cy Young, is that award like The Gold Glove award, pure publicity?”.

Dude Jeff: I did see Ryan pitch many times and covered dozens of his games. He threw with amazing speed, but, in his beginnings, he had control issues. He won 324 games, 292 losses, 3.19 ERA, in 27 seasons, 1966-1993. He only had two years of 20 or more wins.

The Cy Young avoided him because, it was a time that both leagues had great pitchers, among others, Sandy Koufax, Roger Clemens, Jim Palmer, Jim Lonborg, Denny McLain, Vida Blue.

And the Cy Young is a very serious distinction, bestowed by the Major League Baseball Writers Association.

Ryan was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1999, with 98% of the vote, out of 491.

Rogelio Castellón M. from Caracas asks: “Who is the best outfielder in the National League?”

Amigo Yeyo: Mookie Betts of the Dodgers, both for his fielding and his arm. Also, good contact hitter, with remarkable power.

Óscar F. Loustaunau D. from Hermosillo, asks: “How will they penalize the pitcher who goes over time, according to the new Rule, how much time will the catcher have to return the ball to the pitcher, how will they measure when someone calls time?”

Expensive friend: 1) With a bad ball. 2) Not established. 3) It is not known.

Juan L. Bonilla, from Ensenada, BC, asks, “Can Joey Meneses qualify for 2022 Rookie of the Year?”

Friend and namesake: The 30-year-old culichi, first baseman and rightfielder, is within the conditions for Rookie of the Year.

Bernardo Félix, from Santiago, Dominican, asks: “What was Vladimir Guerrero Sr. doing to write that you were such a good bigleaguer?”

Amigo Bernie: During his years in the Major Leagues, 1996-2011, most scouts considered him the best hitter, and with power; the best outfielder and the most exciting big leaguer.

Tomás Ricardi, from Maracay, asks: “What are the Cubs finally going to do with Moisés Ballesteros?”

Friend Tommy: Calm down. The boy has just turned 18 and has only been in the minors for four years. He is a remarkable prospect as a catcher and a very good left-handed hitter with tremendous power. Scouts rate him as the best catcher in the minors.

———————Español——————–

El mejor OF de la LN, Mookie Betts

El mejor OF de la LN, Mookie Betts

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Jéfferson E. Román G. de Gatineau Quebec, Canadá, pregunta: “¿Vió lanzar a Nolan Ryan, mereció ganar el Cy Young, es ese premio como El Guante de Oro, pura de publicidad?”.

Amigo Jeff: Si ví lanzar a Ryan muchas veces y transmití docenas de sus juegos. Tiraba a una velocidad asombrosa, pero, en sus comienzos, muy descontrolado. Ganó 324 juegos, 292 derrotas, efectividad de 3.19, en 27 temporadas, 1966-1993. Solo tuvo dos años de 20 o más victorias.

El Cy Young se alejó de él porque, en las dos Ligas, fue época de grandes lanzadores, entre otros, Sandy Koufax, Roger Clemens, Jim Palmer, Jim Lonborg, Denny McLain, Vida Blue.

Y el Cy Young es una distinción muy seria, otorgada por la Major League Baseball Writers Association.

Ryan fue elegido para el Hall de la Fama en 1999, con el 98% de los votos, de un total de 491.

Rogelio Castellón M. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Quién es el mejor outfielder de la Liga Nacional?”.

Amigo Yeyo: Mookie Betts, de los Dodgers, tanto por su fildeo como por su brazo. Además, buen bateador de contacto, con notable poder.

Óscar F. Loustaunau D. de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Cómo penalizarán al lanzador que se pase del tiempo, según la nueva Regla, cuánto tiempo tendrá el cátcher para devolver la pelota al lanzador, cómo medirán cuando alguien pida tiempo?”.

Amigo Caro: 1) Con una bola mala. 2) No establecido. 3) No se sabe.

Juan L. Bonilla, de Ensenada, BC, pregunta: “¿Puede calificar Joey Meneses para Novato del Año 2022?”.

Amigo y Tocayo: El culichi, de 30 años, primera base y rightfielder, está dentro de las condiciones para Novato del Año.

Bernardo Félix, de Santiago, Dominicana, pregunta: “¿Qué hacía Vladimir Guerrero padre, para escribir usted que era tan buen bigleaguer?”.

Amigo Bernie: Durante sus años en Grandes Ligas, 1996-2011, la mayoría de los scouts lo consideraban el mejor chocador, y con poder; el mejor outfielder y el big leaguer más excitante.

Tomás Ricardi, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Qué van a hacer por fin los Cachorros con Moisés Ballesteros?”.

Amigo Tommy: Calma. El muchacho ha cumplido apenas 18 años y lleva solo cuatro en las menores. Es notable prospecto como cátcher y muy buen bateador zurdo con tremendo poder. Los scouts lo califican como el mejor receptor en las menores.

