Carlos Estévez and Taylor Ward celebrate Angels win over Yankees on Tuesday night - Image Credit: MLB

ANAHEIM, CA — The Yankees wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in this best-of-three-game series when Juan Soto, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, hit a 424-foot bomb into the right field seats in the first inning off Angel starter, RHP Griffin Canning.

Juan of a kind 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2sOUdbg6D4 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 29, 2024

But the Halos came right back in the bottom half of the first inning. After a single to Luis Rengifo, Naguanagua, Venezuela, Kevin Pillar parked a 368-foot two-run homer into the left field seats, giving the Angels a 2-1 lead.

The large Yankee fan turnout was very loud every time the Bombers did something every time, making it sound like a Yankee home game. New York’s starter Nester Cortes, the “Hialeah Kid” from Surgidero de Batabano, Cuba, twisted and gyrated his way through five and one-third innings, leaving with a 3-2 lead.

Both teams turned it over to their bullpens after five innings. Yankee pitchers have a MLB-leading combined ERA of 2.77 this year and have allowed three earned runs or fewer in 46 of their starts. It’s too bad it is rare to see any of them pitch more than five innings because the Angels came back in the eighth inning on a two-out, two-run double by Taylor Ward that netted both Rengifo and pinch runner Mickey Moniak, giving the Angels a 4-3 lead.

They then turned it over to their 6’6″ closer, Carlos Estévez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, who retired the Yankees in order in the ninth inning. The last out was a Juan Soto “can of corn’ to right field.

Before the game, manager Ron Washington, when asked how he felt about facing this powerhouse Yankee club, stated, “The best team on the field is the one that wins the game. They are not better than us until they beat us.”

Well, guess who the best team on the field was tonight?

The Master of Fielding Technique and Preparation: Ron Washington. Even as Angels manager, Washington still does this drill with his infielders ⚾️#LatinoSports #MLB #Angels #RepTheHalo pic.twitter.com/7YKgF6UNL9 — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) May 28, 2024

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports