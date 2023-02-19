The bigleaguer Tristón, with 20 painted nails – El bigleaguer Tristón, con 20 uñas pintadas

“After winning the World Series, there’s nothing else to celebrate in baseball. Runner-up equals last place”… Billy Martin.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Humanity is upside down, in danger of madness. More than the coronavirus, the current pandemic causes serious situations. It is about the effort of young people to be famous, or more famous than they are.

The Red Sox have on their roster a 23-year-old Miami native first baseman named Tristón Casas, who has shown up for training with red fingernails and white toenails. He said that this is how he will wear them during the season.

Until recently, a gentleman with painted nails was a very rare thing. Now it seems not.

Already with being called Tristón and being a bigleaguer, this boy called attention. But he wanted to be different from the other players. The downside is that he will wear a bat on his left hand (he’s a defensive right) and will wear a pair of batting mitts, so you won’t see much of his novelty during games.

Asked what he would do if the manager, Alex Cora, prohibited such impudence, he replied:

“I would sue him for half a million dollars, for trying to get into my privacy.”

Tristón’s first year in the Major Leagues was 2022 and last winter he played with Licey, in the Dominican Republic.

Another Miami native big leaguer, Manny Machado, of the Padres, is rejecting his fees from the $30 million per season contract, which he signed in February 2019. That negotiation is for 10 years, but the player can opt out of continuing it after this year.

Machado wants no less than 40 million annually, because Aaron Judge signed for 360 million for nine seasons.

“What I demand seems logical to me, because the value of the players has changed a lot since 2019,” said Machado.

Under the contract, the third baseman, who will celebrate his 31st birthday in July, can end the deal after this year’s season, but he and his agents, MVP Sports Group, want to force the Padres to re-sign. -negotiate now.

The Venezuelan Miguel Cairo, was named coordinator of the infielders of the Mets, which places that organization with two potential managers under his control. The other is Puerto Rican Carlos Beltrán, who works alongside general manager Bill Eppler.

But, the current manager, Buck Showalter, who has been among the best in recent years, is in very good health and skills and will just turn 67 on May 23.

—————Español—————-

El bigleaguer Tristón, con 20 uñas pintadas

“Después de ganar la Serie Mundial, no hay nada más qué celebrar en el beisbol. Sub campeón es igual al último lugar “… Billy Martin.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – La humanidad está patas arriba, en peligro de locura. Más que el coronavirus, la pandemia actual causa graves situaciones. Se trata del empeño de los jóvenes en ser famosos, o más famosos de lo que son.

Los Medias Rojas tienen en su róster a un primera base, nativo de Miami y de 23 años, llamado Tristón Casas, quien se ha presentado a los entrenamientos, con las uñas de la manos pintadas de rojo y las de los pies de blanco. Dijo que así las lucirá durante la temporada.

Hasta hace poco, un caballero con las uñas pintadas, era algo muy extraño. Ahora parece que no.

Ya con llamarse Tristón y ser bigleaguer, este muchacho llamaba la atención. Pero quiso ser diferente a los demás peloteros. Lo malo es que usará mascotín en la mano izquierda (es derecho a la defensiva) y llevará par de guantines para batear, por lo que no será mucho lo que se vea de su novedad durante los juegos.

Preguntado qué haría si el mánager, Alex Cora, prohibiera tal desparpajo, respondió:

“Lo demandaría por medio millón de dólares, por tratar de meterse en mis intimidades”.

El primer año de Tristón en Grandes Ligas fue 2022 y en el invierno pasado jugó con Licey, en Dominicana.

Otro bigleaguer nativo de Miami, Manny Machado, de los Padres, rechaza sus honorarios del contrato por de 30 millones de dólares por temporada, que firmó en febrero de 2019. Esa negociación es por 10 años, pero el pelotero puede renunciar a continuarla después de este año.

Machado quiere no menos de 40 millones anuales, porque Aaron Judge firmó por 360 millones para nueve temporadas.

“Me parece lógico lo que exijo, porque el valor de los peloteros ha cambiado mucho desde 2019”, expresó Machado.

Según el contrato, el tercera base, quien celebrará sus 31de edad en julio, puede dar por terminada la negociación, después de la campaña de este año, pero él y sus agentes, “MVP Sports Group”, quieren forzar a los Padres a re-negociar ahora.

El venezolano Miguel Cairo, fue nombrado coordinador de los infielders de los Mets, lo que ubica esa organización con dos potenciales mánagers bajo su dominio. El otro es el puertorriqueño, Carlos Beltrán, quien trabaja al lado del gerente-general, Bill Eppler.

Pero, el actual mánager, Buck Showalter, quien ha sido de los mejores en los últimos años, está muy bien de salud y facultes y apenas cumplirá 67 años el 23 de mayo.

