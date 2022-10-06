The Braves with the best baseball 2022 – Los Bravos con el mejor beisbol 2022

“The best thing to feel happy, being dressed, is to watch a baseball game”… Justin Verlander.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: The Yankees are close to 100 wins, going 99-62 yesterday. How many Yankees pitchers threw complete games this year?

The Answer: Pitchers from the 30 teams have started about 4,770 games this year, and only 35 completes have been thrown. For the Yankees, only Cuban left-hander from Batabanó, Néstor Cortés, has pitched complete, but only one game out of the 28 he has started. His record, 12-4, 2.44,

Bravo happy. Five teams have reached 100 wins or are close — Yankees 99, Astros 105, Braves 100, Mets 100, Dodgers 110. But only one is playing such timely event baseball for everyone on the roster, the Atlanta bunch. And they have done so throughout the campaign.

I refer you to the sweep, against the Mets no less, when six home runs were needed for such a feat and they were taken out one a game each, Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson.

The Braves finished their season schedule yesterday, with the Marlins visiting.

-o-o-

“I miss the world of 2022. Some bigleaguers wear girlish hair, very feminine earrings and bridal chains, while boxers wear sexy miniskirts instead of the traditional shorts”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-o-

Miami Award. The 2022 Marlins Annual Awards, presented by our Major League Baseball Writers Association, were presented by our boss, Jordan McPherson. MVP, Sandy Alcantara; Rookie of the Year, Edward Cabrera; Good Guy, Pablo Lopez; Heart and Professionalism, Jon Berti.

In the multi million. Shohei Ohtani has been a gift to the Angels. In his first four years with them, he has been paid just nine million 195 thousand dollars. But he just signed for 30 million, only for 2023.

And his agents, “CAA Sports”, hope to negotiate it for 10 years, starting in 2024, and for 400 million.

Long reigns. Who knows how Dodgers fans will react when they don’t qualify! They’ve been in the postseason for 10 straight years, three league titles, a World Series win. The Braves hold the record, with 14 ranks, 1981-2005, followed by the Yankees, 13, 1995-2007. That is, three teams with 10 or more postseasons in a row.

-o-o-o-

“A really ugly word? Diarrhoea”… Pacomio.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————–Español——————–

Los Bravos con el mejor beisbol 2022

“Lo mejor para sentirse dichoso, estando vestido, es ver un juego de beisbol”… Justin Verlánder.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Los Yankees están a punto de llegar a las 100 victorias, ayer con 99-62. ¿Cuántos pitchers de los Yankees tiraron juegos completos este año?

La Respuesta: Los lanzadores de los 30 equipos han abierto este año unos cuatro mil 770 juegos, y nada más se han tirado 35 completos. Por los Yankees, sólo el zurdo cubano de Batabanó, Néstor Cortés, ha lanzado completo, pero un solo juego de los 28 que ha abierto. Su record, 12-4, 2.44,

Bravos contentos. Cinco equipos han logrado 100 victorias o están cerca, Yankees 99, Astros 105, Bravos 100, Mets 100, Dodgers 110. Pero uno solo está jugando ese beisbol de acontecimientos oportunos por todos los del róster, el grupo de Atlanta. Y así lo han hecho durante toda la campaña.

Los remito a la barrida, nada menos que frente a los Mets, cuando hacían falta seis jonrones para tal hazaña y los sacaron de a uno por juego cada uno, Dansby Swanson y Matt Olson.

Los Bravos terminaron ayer su calendario de la temporada, con los Marlins de visita.

-o-o-

“Mundo extraño el de 2022. Algunos bigleaguers usan melenas a lo niñas, zarcillos muy femeninos y cadenas de novias, mientras boxeadores visten sexis minifaldas en vez de los tradicionales pantaloncitos”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-o-

Premiación miamiense. Los premios anuales 2022 de los Marlins, otorgados por nuestra Major Legue Baseball Writers Association, fueron entregados por nuestro jefe, Jordan McPherson. Más Valioso, Sandy Alcántara; Novato del Año, Edward Cabrera; Good Guy, Pablo López; Heart and Profesionalism, Jon Berti.

En los multi millones. Shohei Ohtani ha sido un regalo para los Angelinos. En sus primeros cuatro años con ellos, le han pagado apenas nueve millones 195 mil dólares. Pero acaba de firmar por 30 millones, solo para 2023.

Y sus agentes, “CAA Sports”, esperan negociarlo para 10 años, a partir de 2024, y por 400 millones.

Laaaargos reinados. ¡Quién sabe cómo reaccionarán los fanáticos de los Dodgers cuando no clasifiquen!. Llevan 10 años seguidos en la postemporada, tres títulos de la Liga, una Serie Mundial ganada. Los Bravos tienen el record, con 14 clasificaciones, 1981-2005, seguidos por los Yankees, 13, 1995-2007. O sea, tres equipos con 10 ó más postemporadas en fila.

-o-o-o-

“¿Una palabra bien fea?: diarrea”… Pacomio.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5