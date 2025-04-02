The Bruins Are Dancing: UCLA Advances to First-Ever Final Four with Team Effort and Freshman Gabriela Jaquez Rising

Image Credit: UCLA Women's Basketball

The following article was published by Amber Douglas-Rodriguez and Francisco Rodriguez, two of Latino Sports’ contributors based in Los Angeles, California

LOS ANGELES, CA — The energy inside the Spokane Arena on Sunday, March 30th was nothing short of electric. With each possession, the UCLA women’s basketball team edged closer to rewriting the record books—culminating in a hard-fought 72–65 win over LSU that secured the program’s first-ever trip to the NCAA Women’s Final Four. It wasn’t just a victory. It was a statement.

In a game powered by collective will and unshakable belief, freshman Gabriela Jaquez emerged as a quiet force. She led the Bruins with 18 points and eight rebounds, her presence steady and her impact unmistakable. While the lights were bright and the stakes high, Jaquez played with the maturity and grace of someone who’s been there before—anchoring the team with hustle plays and unspoken leadership.

Jaquez has become a key thread in the fabric of this team—dependable, focused, and rising right on time.

After the game, Jaquez reflected on the journey with humility and a team-first mentality that have come to define her game:

“Everyone came to UCLA for this reason, to do something we haven’t done in a really long time or in the NCAA era,” she said. “And so just really proud of my teammates, the staff, the coaches of just continuing to get better every day.”

The moment is even more special when placed in the context of family legacy. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Gabriela’s older brother and current guard for the Miami Heat, helped lead the UCLA men’s team to the Final Four in 2021. That run ended in heartbreak—a Jalen Suggs half-court buzzer-beater that sent Gonzaga to the title game and the Bruins home.

Now, four years later, it’s Gabriela’s turn. Same school. Same stage. A different script still waiting to be written.

This coming Friday, April 4, UCLA will face powerhouse UConn—a program steeped in championships and tournament legacy. The Bruins are riding high on history, momentum, and belief. But the question looms:

Can this young, hungry squad shock the tournament and take down a giant—or are they destined for yet another crushing heartbreak?

