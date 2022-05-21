The Caribbean Series is an unburied corpse – La Serie del Caribe es un cadáver insepulto

“Man’s best friend is no longer the dog, but Johnny Walker Black”… Trapichito.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Caribbean Series, as it is played now, is an unburied corpse. And the one scheduled for 2023, with eight teams, all in Caracas, is anti-baseball.

Fortunately, the most knowledgeable and concerned baseball executive in the Caribbean is Humberto Oropeza, of the Cardenales de Lara. His progressive ideas indicate, as he has just told me, that the Caribbean Series must be modernized.

When the Series was played for the first time in Havana in 1949, it was the same as how it will be played next February in Caracas. Gentlemen, it will be 74 years. In other words, the Caribbean Series is 74 years behind. The only difference makes it more and more obsolete, that instead of four teams, eight will play.

Impossible to achieve an interesting, decent show, worthy of our public, putting eight clubs to play in a single venue, for a week.

The solution is simple, and Humberto agrees to try it…: Copy what they have done so successfully in the Major Leagues.

By the way, this would guarantee games of the Caribbean Series to all host countries year after year, and with notable income for each of the teams each February, from the sale of tickets, food, beverages, billboards, radio, television and souvenirs

They just have to start the championships a few days earlier than usual, or run fewer games, or those two mods combined.

Example with the eight teams to play in Caracas in 2023, but competing at their venues.

Of course, the eliminated teams go home.

First Series, three games, all in one venue or one-two, in four days each, including travel…: Puerto Rico-Dominican, Mexico-Venezuela, Colombia-Cuba, Panama-Curaçao

Second Series, two-three, in 6 days, for the trip, with the winners, Puerto Rico-Mexico, Colombia-Curaçao

Final between the winners, seven games in nine days, two-three-two, Mexico-Curaçao.

Total 19 days.

Of course you don’t even have to be creative. The system is already created, you just have to work a little, be enthusiastic about show business and respect for baseball.

Meanwhile, what they present each year, under the tutelage of Juan Puello, is a mockery of the public, an insult to baseball, why change anything, if every February we get advertisers convinced that we are the Spanish-speaking World Series ?.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

———————————Español————————————–

La Serie del Caribe es un cadáver insepulto

“El mejor amigo del hombre ya no es el perro, sino Johnny Walker Black”… Trapichito.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP- WIRE) – La Serie del Caribe, tal como se juega ahora, es un cadáver insepulto. Y la programada para 2023, con ocho equipos, todos en Caracas, es anti-beisbol.

Afortunadamente, el más conocedor y preocupado ejecutivo de la pelota en El Caribe, es Humberto Oropeza, de los Cardenales de Lara. Sus ideas progresistas le indican, según acaba de expresarme, que la Serie del Caribe debe ser modernizada.

Cuando en 1949 se jugó la Serie por primera vez en La Habana, fue igual a como se jugará en el próximo febrero en Caracas. Caballeros, hará 74 años. Es decir, la Serie del Caribe tiene 74 años de atraso. La única diferencia la hace más y más obsoleta, que, en vez de cuatro equipos, jugarán ocho.

Imposible lograr un espectáculo interesante, decente, digno de nuestro público, poniendo a jugar ocho clubes en una sola sede, durante una semana.

La solución es simple, y Humberto está de acuerdo en intentarla…: Copiar lo que han hecho con tanto éxito en Grandes Ligas.

De paso, así garantizarían juegos de la Serie del Caribe a todos los países sedes año tras año, y con notables ingresos para cada uno de los equipos en cada febrero, por venta de boletos, de comestibles, bebestibles, vallas, radio, televisión y souvenirs.

Solo tienen que comenzar los campeonatos unos días antes de lo acostumbrado, o realizar menos juegos, o esas dos modificaciones combinadas.

Ejemplo con los ocho equipos a jugar en Caracas en 2023, pero compitiendo en sus sedes.

Por supuesto, los equipos eliminados se van a casa.

Primeras Series, tres juegos, todos en una sede o uno-dos, en cuatro días cada una, incluso los viajes…: Puerto Rico-Dominicana, México-Venezuela, Colombia-Cuba, Panamá-Curazao

Segundas Series, dos-tres, en 6 días, por el viaje, con los ganadores, Puerto Rico-México, Colombia-Curazao

Final entre los ganadores, siete juegos en nueve días, dos-tres-dos, México-Curazao.

Total 19 días.

Lógicamente ni siquiera hay que ser creativo. El sistema ya está creado, solo hay que trabajar un poco, ponerle entusiasmo al negocio del espectáculo y al respeto por el beisbol.

Entre tanto, lo que presentan cada año, bajo la tutela de Juan Puello, es una burla al público, un insulto al beisbol, un ¿para qué cambiar nada, si todos los febreros conseguimos anunciantes convencidos de que somos la Serie Mundial de habla hispana?.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5