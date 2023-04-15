The Carlos Correa Twins Factor

Latino Sports

Bronx, NY- The Minnesota Twins during the offseason were aware what had to be done, Improve, get reinforcements to the bulpen, and shore up a defense that finished 26th in the league last year.

They were no match to the Central division winning Guardians, partly due to their bullpen and costly errors.They went to work and it has showed in winning the first two of a four-game series in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

They are a tight group, the Twins, their visitors clubhouse blaring with Latino salsa after their come- from- behind and late inning 4-3 win. The Twins are believers and have the nucleus to make this season different.

Carlos Correa, he, re-signed after a much chronicled and soap opera adventure that had him going to San Francisco, then to the cross-town Mets with a record contract. But the reported deals never transpired because of a medical consensus, an ankle that was not healthy for longevity and a risk

Correa said Friday evening, he was content in Minnesota, not without the record $370 million contract the Mets reportedly had in place.

“That’s what the doctors said,” when questioned about the medical consensus, though being brief and rather placing emphasis on his second concseutive home run in two nights, Regardless, Correa the 28-year old, still residing in Ponce Puerto Rico, is an anchor to the Twins lineup.

His go-ahead two-run double down the right-field line in the eighth inning, and a solo home run (#2) in the sixth to the opposite field in right, got the Twins their come-from-behind win.

The Twins have won three staright against the Yankees, significant, also, two conseutive at their house of horrors in the Bronx and something they haven’t acomplished since 2013-14. The Twins, with a contingent of Latino representation, were 2-16 in their last 18 games at Yankee Stadium, including elimination games in the postseason.

“I think he likes big games and he likes the spotlight,” manager Rocco Baldelli said about Correa, “He likes it when the stands are full and he can show everyone what he can do in the biggest moments.”

So for now, Correa and a suspected bad ankle are in the record books. He was asked about the contant boos from the Yankee Stadium capacity ctowd, the Bronx cheer stemming from a 2017 Astros World Series championship sign-stealing scandal.

Or were those Mets fans giving him a Bronx cheer, a contract that was supposed to be and became the offseaosn baseball story?

“It’s gasoline in your Ferrari,” Correa said with a smile. “I love it. We have a lot of talent, we’ve got great brains in the front office and we’ve got that dog in us.”

Gasoline, though,at the plate and now with home runs in four conseutive games against Yankees pitching in the Bronx.

Opposite field home runs and hits at Yankee Stadium, Correa said with another smiile, “You gotta take advantage of the short porch,” Also, the defense doesn’t appear to have hindered the Twins, because, Correa is anchoring the infield at shortstop.

He was a part of the final three outs. Correa anchored a double-play grounder, neatly done. And he recorded the game winning out on a popup.

And with his contract, though not a record that was almost, Correa, a proud Latino, always gets attention from teammates that gravitate around him.

“He knows what he’s doing,” said Jorge Lopez (Caguas, Puerto Rico) the Twins’ setup arm out of the bulpen and runner-up of the 2022 Latino Sports MVP AL Relief Pitcher award.

“We just need him to stay healthy the whole year,”Lopez said. “ Opposite field hitter, is that type, a leader and we respect him, he’s huge for us.”

But this Twins team, Correa and Lopez said it’s a great unit. Correa is a part of that winning formula that has them off to a 10-4 start.

“All the hard work is paying off showing on the field not like luck or chance,” Correa said. “Fought back and won the game.”

LOPEZ AND LATINO MVP AWARD: Lopez, the 30-year right-hander and 2022 AL All-Star, acquired from the Orioles last August, has adapted to a setup role and occasional closer, Friday evening, he pitched a scoreless eighth inning and struck out two, including a nasty knuckle curve and changeup to Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres.

I asked Lopez about the Twins, his role getting the ball to Jhoan Duran, (Esperanza, Dominican) their closer who recorded his fourth save, and significance of the Latino MVP Award.

Latinos on the Roster: “We are first time to be with a team with so many good players. We learn from each one, feel really blessed and enjoy every moment, stay connected with them and have fun together.”

The Award: “ I love it, for sure something it gives us a little bit of recognition and it’s awesome. Really blessed.” (Runner-up).

Similar to a Latin Emmy Award: “It shows all the hard work top from bottom. It’s difficult at times to get up after mistakes. You stay and have confidence.”

The Twins: “Discipline, we look to get better every single day. We take the bad to the positive. We have a lot of motivation It’s been hard work during the offseason it’s been like that to begin this season.”

Rich Mancuso: Co-editor and senior writer latinosports.com Twitter@Ring786 Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports