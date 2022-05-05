The closest to three thousand hits – El más cercano a los tres mil hits

“The first woman who said, ‘I don’t have what to wear’ was Eva”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week…: Ronald Acuña has been one of the last to achieve a season with 30 or more home runs and 30 or more stolen bases, it happened in 2019, and that has been seen 65 times. A father-son combination adds 10 of those years to such numbers. Do you remember who they are and who was the first to achieve it?

The Answer…: Bobby Bonds, 1969, 73, 75, 77 and 78. Barry Bonds, 1990, 92, 95, 96, 97. And the first with 30-30 was Ken Williams, leftfielder for the St. Louis Caramel’s a hundred years ago, 1922, with 39 home runs and 37 steals.

Speaking of stealing bases…: Look at what I posted right here, 31 years ago, in 1991…:

“A True Thief. That Rickey Henderson record (939 stolen bases), which takes Lou Brock out of the books, has something more amazing than the number itself: Rickey is barely 32 years old. Can you imagine, if he only steals over 40 bases a year, and he plays until he’s 40, he could go back to a grand total of 1,300.”

And my friend Rickey made me look very bad, because not only did he play until he was 43 (in 2003), but he totaled 1,406 steals and was the leader of the specialty 12 times in one season… Great, boy, great! …

Unfortunate.- Dominican Róbinson Canó is no longer the hope of becoming the next with three thousand hits, since the Mets have removed him from the roster. At 39 years old, the petromacorisano with 2,632 hits, will continue with the Mets, as a hitting instructor. The next asset in the uncatchables is Nick Markakis (Braves), he is 2088 at 33 years of age…

No-hitters.- Of the 315 no-hits that have been thrown in the Major Leagues, 17 have been by more than one pitcher, including the recent one by the Mets, who used five, to zero the Braves uncatchable at Citi Field . And this was also the 27th no-hit with six or more walks, plus the only one with as many pitches as 159…

Get vaccinated! Players who go to Toronto to play for the Blue Jays must be vaccinated against the coronavirus, by order of the Canadian government. And that includes the reluctant Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

——————————–Español———————————

El más cercano a los tres mil hits

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Ronald Acuña ha sido uno de los últimos en lograr una temporada con 30 o más jonrones y 30 o más bases robadas, ocurrió en 2019, y eso ha se ha visto 65 veces. Una combinación padre-hijo, suma 10 de esos años con tales números. ¿Recuerdas quiénes son y quién fue el primero en lograrlo?

La Respuesta…: Bobby Bonds, 1969, 73, 75, 77 y 78. Barry Bonds, 1990, 92, 95, 96, 97. Y el primero con 30-30 fue Ken Williams, leftfielder de los Carmelitas de San Luis, hace cien años, 1922, con 39 jonrones y 37 robos.

Hablando de robos de bases…: Miren lo que publiqué aquí mismo, hace 31 años, en 1991…:

“Un Ladrón de Verdad. Ese record de Rickey Hénderson (939 bases robadas), que saca de los libros a Lou Brock, tiene algo más asombroso que la cifra en sí: Rickey apenas está en sus 32 años de edad. ¿Se imaginan?, si roba solo sobre 40 bases por año, y juega hasta los 40, podría remontarse a un total por las mil 300”.

Y me hizo quedar muy mal el amigo Rickey, porque, no solo jugó hasta sus 43 (en 2.003), sino que totalizó mil 406 robos y 12 veces fue líder de la especialidad en una temporada… ¡Qué bien, muchacho, qué bien!…

Lamentable.- el dominicano Róbinson Canó deja de ser la esperanza de convertirse en el próximo con tres mil incogibles, ya que los Mets lo han sacado del róster. A los 39 años, el petromacorisano con dos mil 632 hits, seguirá con los Mets, como instructor de bateo. El siguiente activo en incogibles es Nick Markakis (Bravos), tiene dos mil 88 a los 33 años de edad…

No-hiterías.- De los 315 no-hits que se han tirado en Grandes Ligas, 17 han sido por más de un lanzador, incluso el reciente de los Mets, quienes utilizaron cinco, para dejar en cero incogibles a los Bravos en Citi Field. Y éste fue también el no-hit número 27 con seis o más bases por bolas, más el único con tantos lanzamientos como 159…

¡A vacunarse!.- Los jugadores que vayan a Toronto, para jugar con los Blue Jays, tienen que vacunarse contra el coronavirus, por orden del gobierno canadiense. Y eso incluye al renuente Aaron Judge, de los Yankees.

