The Corey Seager Show, and more from Game 4 of World Series

NEW YORK — On Tuesday night during Game 4 of the World Series, the legendary Cooperstown Hall of Famer Pedro Martínez resorted to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain what was on his mind, and stated; “How many times have I said it: Corey Seager, is the kind of the player that you circle before the game and say to yourself: if needed, let’s give him the Barry Bonds treatment (walk) and not let him beat me.”

Well, in the top of the second inning with two down and a runner on, the Diamondbacks went a separate route, opting to pitch to the 29-year-old Rangers All-Star slugger, and immediately regretted their decision, as Seager connected on a 1-0, 86.2 MPH slider off of Arizona’s left-hander Kyle Nelson — sending it approximately 431 feet on an exit velocity of 108.4 MPH to lift Texas’ lead from 3-0 to 5-0.

Corey Seager hits his third home run of the #WorldSeries! pic.twitter.com/Qk7RwZGalR — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2023

An absolute moonshot from the 2020 World Series MVP, who is currently on another planet in the batter’s box — compiling a 1.140 OPS in the 2023 Fall Classic with three home runs, and six RBI (the first shortstop ever to record three home runs in a single World Series). Seager has also recorded a .442 on base percentage this postseason, and has more walks (14) than strikeouts (12). Incredible numbers all around — simply, ‘the Corey Seager Show.’

Likewise, his clutch acrobatics on defense deserve to get headlined on the same pedestal. Seager has constantly locked down the middle of the Rangers infield, alongside second baseman Marcus Semien, both completing countless amounts of ‘bang-bang,’ plays.

“This is where we want to be,” said Semien following his five-RBI night in Texas’ 11-7 Game 4 win to go up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. “It’s a one-game-at-a-time mentality. We get some rest tonight, and understand that we need to focus on what we need to do to win the ball game, and that’s all there is to it.”

Marcus Semien has 5 RBI in 3 innings! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/DXP5K8BvYW — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2023

A Postseason To Remember For El Bombi

Without Texas’ premiere right fielder Adolis García, who has a cannon for an arm, and a swing unlike any other, the Rangers would not be in the current position they’re in — one win away from capturing their first World Series championship in franchise history.

Unfortunately, the 30-year-old, of Ciego de Avila, Cuba, suffered a left oblique injury in Game 3 of the Fall Classic, and prior to Game 4, was officially replaced on the Rangers World Series team roster by Ezequiel Durán (San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic).

“We miss him, he’s been a big part of what we do,” said Seager during the Game 4 postgame. “We’re trying to go out there and win this one for him. So, we’re just hoping he gets better this offseason, but we’re going to continue to keep going forward.”

He then revealed that García spoke to the team prior to Game 4 during a hitters meeting: “that took a lot of guts out of him to speak, we know how he feels. He wants to be out there with us and it really fired the guys up.”

Although El Bombi’s historic campaign is over, we cannot forget just how dominant he was in leading his team through October — posting a .323 batting average (20-62) with eight HR, and 22 RBI this postseason in 15 games played — García’s 22 RBI are the most by a player in a single postseason in MLB history.

“What he’s done this postseason has been remarkable,” Rangers general manager Chris Young stated. “Speaks to the character of the person and the talent.”

Furthermore, thanks to his ALCS heroics, García became just the fifth Cuban-born player to earn a League Championship Series MVP in MLB postseason history (Liván Hernández – Marlins in 1997, Orlando Hernández – Yankees in 1999, Randy Arozarena – Rays in 2020, Yordan Álvarez – Astros in 2021, and García – Rangers in 2023).

What’s Next? Rangers One Win Away, D-Backs Look To Force Game 6

Game 5 of the World Series will take place on Wednesday night November 1, at Chase Field with Texas leading Arizona in the best-of-seven series (3-1) — first pitch scheduled for 8:03 pm ET/ 5:03 PT, broadcast on FOX, Spanish-language broadcast on FOX Deportes, radio coverage on ESPN Radio, and Spanish radio-coverage on ESPN Deportes.

The starting pitching matchup for Game 5 of the World Series goes as follows: Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-0, 3.52 ERA with 36 strikeouts/4 walks) vs. Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (2-2, 5.27 ERA with 18 strikeouts/13 walks).

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

