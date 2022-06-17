The Cubs are worth $2.9 billion – Los Cachorros valen dos mil 900 millones

“Young people want to be different from everyone else by dressing the same”… Joey Adams.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** So far from yesterday to today…: In 2009, all of New York applauded and cheered Joe Girardi for leading the Yankees to a World Series win over the Phillies. Now the Phillies themselves are the ones who have fired manager Girardi, because he’s bad… ** Well, after all, that’s what they hire managers for…: to get fired… ** Speaking of acclaimed managers, Tony LaRussa, in his 77 years of age, he will not be fired by the White Sox, at least for now and despite the insistence of the fans of the South of Chicago. LaRussa is contracted until 2023 and charges three million 750 thousand dollars per season…

** In the eighth inning of a Rangers-White Sox game, when it was Jake Burger’s turn to bat, John King was called up to relieve him. Or “Burger-King”…

“Success is moving from one failure to another failure without losing enthusiasm”… Winston Churchill.-

** The Astros’, Luis Garcia went down in history when he had three strikeouts in a row on nine pitches against the Rangers because his teammate Phil Maton did the same. Never before have two pitchers from the same team, in the same game, achieved such a feat… ** It’s just that everything has never been seen in baseball. In my 62 years in the Major Leagues, I had never seen a broken bat, at the tip, go through a plate umpire’s mask and injure him. It happened to Nate Tomlinson, at Dodger Stadium, when Mike Trout’s bat broke while connecting. The wound, at the level of the right temple, was of such magnitude that they needed to take him to a hospital… ** The Wrigley family sold the Chicago Cubs to the newspaper “Chicago Tribune”, for 20 million 500 thousand dollars, 41 years ago , completed yesterday. But since 2009, that organization has been owned by the Ricketts family. Now the team is worth 2.9 billion dollars…

** The Tigers, who suffer one of their most horrible campaigns, woke up yesterday with a record of 24-38, next to last in the Division, last night they lost to the White Sox, 13-0 and had five losses in six games…

“Thomas Alva Édison, finally, after decades of intense work, invented the electric light bulb. But his wife never wanted to make love with the light on “… Joseph McKadew.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————–Español—————————————

Los Cachorros valen dos mil 900 millones

“Los jóvenes quieren ser diferente a todos vistiéndose ellos todos iguales”… Joey Adams.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Lo que va de ayer a hoy…: En 2009, todo Nueva York aplaudió y vitoreó a Joe Girardi, por haber dirigido a los Yankes hasta ganarles la Serie Mundial a los Phillies. Ahora los mismos Phillies son quienes han botado al mánager Girardi, por malo… ** Bueno, al fin y al cabo, para eso es que contratan a los mánager…: para ser despedidos… ** Hablando de mánagers aclamados, Tony LaRussa, en sus 77 años de edad, no erá despedido por los Medias Blancas, al menos por ahora y no obstante la insistencia de los fanáticos del Sur de Chicago. LaRussa está contratado hasta 2023 y cobra tres millones 750 mil dólares por temporada…

** En el octavo inning de un juego Rangers-Medias Blancas, cuando le tocaba batear a Jake Burger, llamaron a relevar, a John King. O sea “Burger-King”…

“El éxito es avanzar de un fracaso a otro fracaso sin perder el entusiasmo”… Winston Churchill.-

** El venezolano guayanés, de los Astros, Luis García, pasó a la historia, cuando logró tres strikeouts en fila con nueve lanzamientos frente a los Rangers, porque su compañero de equipo, Phil Maton, hizo lo mismo. Nunca antes dos lanzadores de un mismo equipo, en un mismo juego, habían logrado tal hazaña… ** Es que jamás se ha visto todo en el beisbol. En mis 62 años por las Grandes Ligas, nunca había visto que un bate quebrado, por la parte más punteaguda, penetrara por la careta de un umpire de home y lo hiriera. Le ocurrió a Nate Tomlinson, en el Dodger Stadium, cuando al conectar se le quebró el bate a Mike Trout. La herida, a la altura de la sien derecha, fue de tal magnitud, que necesitaron llevarlo a un hospital… ** La familia Wrigley vendió los Cachorros de Chicago al diario “Chicago Tribune”, por 20 millones 500 mil dólares, hace 41 años, cumplidos ayer. Pero desde 2009, la propietaria de esa organización es la familia Ricketts. Ahora el equipo vale dos mil 900 millones de dólares…

** Los Tigres, quienes sufren una de sus más horribles campañas, amanecieron ayer con record de 24-38, penúltimos en la División, antenoche perdieron con los Medias Blancas, 13-0 y llevaban cinco derrotas en seis juegos…

“Thomas Alva Édison, finalmente, tras décadas de intenso trabajo, inventó el bombillo eléctrico. Pero su esposa nunca quiso hacer el amor con la luz encendida”… Joseph McKadew.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

