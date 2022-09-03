The Cubs cry because Willson leaves – Los Cachorros lloran porque Willson se va

“My fellow students had names like Ronaldo, Alberto, Rómulo and Juan. Now they are Ronald, Albert, Willson and John”… J.V.-

The truth in dollars:

Why are the Cubs spending so much time trying to get out of Willson (with two L’s) Contreras?

And they even cry saying goodbye to him in the dugout.

Because the boy from Puerto Cabello is worth about 20 million a year on the market, they only pay him 9,625,000 and within a month he could be a free agent.

Paradoxically, the team most interested is the Cardinals, the frantic rivals of the Wrigley Field boys.

Why do they want him there? Well, because the star catcher from Bayamón, Yardier Molina, who has received fees of up to 20 million per season, turned 40 on July 13, and with 19 seasons behind the plate, what he hopes is to retire next month. .

Willson, 30, is adored in Chicago. A recent headline, published there, reads…: “Beloved Cubs player could end up with hated rival”. Beloved or much-loved Cubs player, he could end up with the most hated rival.”

That is to say, “love and interest went to the field one day, and interest was stronger than the love he had.”

The highest paid of the Cubs is pitcher Marcus Stroman, 25 million for this year. But no one else on that roster even reaches 10 million.

Wilson’s agents, “Octagón”, aspire to sign him for 200 million for 10 years, which would add Contreras to the 22,608,000, charged for the six seasons already played by him.

The report of the scouts of San Luis, about Willson, says verbatim:

“He is in full power and in the best of his career.”

In addition to the wonders he displays behind the plate, the man has batted 257, with 116 home runs and 364 RBIs.

The imminence of the departure of Willson Contreras from the Cubs has been such that a few weeks ago, when the “trade deadline” was reached, his fellow players showered him with deep sadness and emotions. It had been said that he was already negotiating via San Luis.

If the Cardinals take Willson, they would lose their first pick in the following draft to the Cubs.

While at Wrigley Field they have the youngsters from the minors. Because, with the big team, they have not shown the quality of regulars, neither the Brazilian Yan Gomes, 35 years old, nor P.J. Higgins of 29.

Los Cachorros lloran porque Willson se va

“Mis compañeros de estudios llevaban nombres como Ronaldo, Alberto, Rómulo y Juan. Ahora son Ronald, Albert, Willson y John”… J.V.-

La verdad en dólares:

¿Por qué los Cachorros se lo pasan tratando de salir de Willson (con dos eles) Contreras?.

Y hasta lloran despidiéndole en el dugout.

Porque el muchacho de Puerto Cabello vale en el mercado unos 20 millones anuales, sólo le pagan nueve millones 625 mil y dentro de un mes podría ser agente libre.

Paradógicamente, el equipo más interesado es el de los Cardenales, los rivales frenéticos de los muchachones de Wrigley Field.

¿Por qué lo quieren allá? Pues, porque el estelar receptor de Bayamón, Yardier Molina, quien ha recibido honorarios hasta de 20 millones por temporada, cumplió sus 40 años el 13 de julio, y ya con 19 temporadas tras el home, lo que espera es retirarse el mes que viene.

A Willson, de 30 años, lo adoran en Chicago. Un titular reciente, publicado allá, dice…: “Beloved Cubs player could end up with hated rival”. Amado o muy querido jugador de los Cachorros, podría terminar con el rival más odiado”.

Es decir, “el amor y el interés fueron al campo un día, y más pudo el interés que el amor que le tenía”.

El mejor pagado de los Cachorros es el lanzador Marcus Stroman, 25 millonres por este año. Pero ningún otro de ese róster llega siquiera a los 10 millones.

Los agentes de Wilson, “Octagón”, aspiran a firmarlo por 200 millones para 10 años, lo que sumaría Contreras a los 22 millones 608 mil, cobrados por sus seis campañas ya jugadas.

El reporte de los scouts de San Luis, acerca de Willson, dice textualmente:

“Está en plenitud de facultades y en lo mejor de su carrera”.

Además de las maravilla que exhibe tras en home, el hombre ha bateado para 257, con 116 jonrones y 364 carreras impulsadas.

La inminencia de la salida de Willson Contreras de los Cachorros, ha sido tal, que hace unas semanas, cuando el “trade deadline”, lo despidieron sus compañeros peloteros con profunda tristeza y emociones. Se había dicho que ya estaba hacha la negociación vía San Luis.

Si los Cardenales se llevan a Willson, perderían su primera escogencia en el draft siguiente, en favor de Los Cachorros.

Mientras que en Wrigley Field cuentan con los jovencitos de las menores. Porque, con el equipo grande no han demostrado calidad de regulares, ni el brasileiro Yan Gomes, de 35 años, ni P.J. Higgins de 29.

