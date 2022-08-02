The difference between players before and now – Lo diferente entre antes y ahora son los peloteros

“No, to fall in love you don’t have to be crazy, but it does help a lot”… Brian Starson.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please send your name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Alejandro Grijalva S. from Benjamín Gil, Sonora, asks…: “Why did Ichiro Suzuki always use his name on his uniform and not his last name, like the other players?”

Friend Alejo…: True, the custom is to use the surname, but if a bigleaguer asks for his name to appear, they do so.

Raimer Arias, from Valencia, asks…: “What do you think of the use of players from another position as pitchers, and why so many cases of these in the current season?”

Friend Yayé…: Traditionally I have gotten used to it. What happens is that now it is seen more on television. It’s a strategy, because that way managers rest their relievers, when they need it and if the game allows it.

Ricardo Hermosillo V. from Navojoa, asks…: “You published that there were no gloves in baseball until 1875. So, how soft was the ball so that it wouldn’t hurt the players?”

Friend Chardo…: The ball was as hard as it is now. Different were the players. And they did injure their hands, especially their fingers easily broken .

Ramiro Procuna, from Mexico City, reasons and asks…: “You. You must be a very patient and polite old man, to answer so many questions about hundreds of aspects of baseball and always affectionate, with good vibes. Anyone else would lose patience, right? And how do you know about everything they ask?

Friend Ram…: Personally, I’m rather an impatient old man. But, I did write very patiently. It’s the professional. And to answer almost everything I am asked, I use three ways…: My memory, many books and numerous journalist friends.

Dionicio Pedernales, from Caracas, asks…: “How many in the Major Leagues have stolen three bases in one inning, second, third and home?”

Friend Dioni…: 26 have achieved it. The first, Dave Fultz, of the Athletics, then of Philadelphia, against the Tigers, in the second inning, on September 4, 1902. Ty Cobb got it four times. Once Paúl Mólitor, with the Brewers, against the Athletics, on July 26, 1987.

And the last ones with the feat: Kevin Pillar (Blue Jays), in 2018 and Mallex Smith (Mariners) in 2019.

Lo diferente entre antes y ahora son los peloteros

“No, para enamorarse no hay que estar loco, pero sí ayuda un montón”… Brian Starson.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana miércoles son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Alejandro Grijalva S. de Benjamín Gil, Sonora, pregunta…: “¿Por qué Ichiro Suzuki, usaba siempre el nombre en su uniforme y no el apellido, como los demás peloteros?”.

Amigo Alejo…: Cierto, la costumbre es usar el apellido, pero, si un bigleaguer pide que aparezca su nombre, así lo hacen.

Raimer Arias, de Valencia, pregunta…: “¿Qué opina del uso de jugadores de otra posición como lanzadores, y por qué tántos casos de éstos en la actual temporada?”.

Amigo Yayé…: Tradicionalmente se ha acostumbrado. Lo que ocurre es que ahora se ve más en televisión. Es una estrategia, porque así los mánagers descansan a sus relevistas, cuando lo necesitan y si el juego lo permite.

Ricardo Hermosillo V. de Navojoa, pregunta…: “Usted publicó que no existieron los guantes en el beisbol hasta 1875. Entonces, ¿cómo era de suave la pelota para que no lastimara a los jugadores?”.

Amigo Chardo…: La pelota era tan dura como la de ahora. Diferentes eran los peloteros. Y sí se lesionaban las manos, especialmente se les fracturaban los dedos.

Ramiro Procuna, de Ciudad de México, razona y pregunta…: “Ud. debe ser un viejito muy paciente y educado, para responder a tantas preguntas sobre centenares de aspectos del beisbol y siempre cariñoso, con buena onda. Cualquier otro perdería la paciencia, ¿o no?. Y ¿cómo hace para saber de todo lo que le preguntan?”.

Amigo Ram…: En lo personal soy más bien un viejito impaciente. Pero, sí escribió con mucha paciencia. Es lo profesional. Y para responder a casi todo lo que me preguntan, utilizo tres vías…: Mi memoria, muchos libros y numerosos amigos periodistas.

Dionicio Pedernales, de Caracas, pregunta…:“¿Cuántos en Grandes Ligas han robado tres bases en una entrada, segunda, tercera y home?”.

Amigo Dioni…: 26 lo han logrado. El primero, Dave Fultz, de los Atléticos, entonces de Philadelphia, frente a los Tigres, en el segundo inning, el cuatro de septiembre de 1902. Ty Cobb lo consiguió en cuatro oportunidades. Una vez Paúl Mólitor, con los Cerveceros, frente a los Atléticos, el 26 de julio de 1987.

Y los últimos con la hazaña: Kevin Pillar (Blue Jays), en 2018 y Mallex Smith (Marineros) en 2019.

