The Dodgers are still alive in Brooklyn – Los Dodgers siguen vivos en Brooklyn

“The Dodgers went from being the spoiled boys of Brooklyn to the arrogant haters of Los Angeles. But the manager, Dave Roberts, has restored the good image of the club”… Christy Robertson.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Marvels of baseball and the Dodgers. This team moved its activities from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, after the 1957 season. That is, 65 years ago, more than three generations.

But in Brooklyn there is such a movement of Dodgers fans, as if this afternoon they were going to play the World Series there with the visiting Yankees.

Of course, those who remain alive from the seasoned fans from before the move, are a few old folks. But sons and grandsons, many of whom have never seen a game at Ebbets Field, call themselves blind Dodgers supporters, even as they often warn:

“The Brooklyn Dodgers, not the Los Angeles Dodgers.”

These youngsters, along with the elders left over from baseball before 1958, meet monthly in a restaurant, have dinner and talk about baseball, especially remembering the 74 years the club remained there, 1883-1957.

This is extraordinary, because in Manhattan no one remembers the Giants, nor the Athletics in Philadelphia, and less so the Senators in Washington.

One of the old guys from Brooklyn, Rickie Marsán, told me for this column:

“In our last meeting, a few days ago, several of the guys asked us veterans to tell them what they were like as players, Pee Wee Reese, Gil Hodges and Duke Snider. Go figure! That was reviving much of the best of Dodgers history.

Now, the reality in 2022 is that the Los Angeles Dodgers have been the best team of the 30 of the season, but they reach the playoffs in a tremendous slump.

However, manager Roberts believes that his pitching is the best of any ranked team and that he will be able to shoulder the roster.

The rotation is headed by the Mexican southpaw, from Culiacán, Julio Urías, who is followed by Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin. In the bullpen, Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol, Tommy Kahnle, Chris Martin, Yency Almonte and Andrew Heaney.

They only need 11 wins to take home the World Series trophy, which they achieved against the Rays, as recently as 2020. Overall, this year they won a franchise-record 111 games in the campaign.

It will dawn and we will see!

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

———————–Español————————–

Los Dodgers siguen vivos en Brooklyn

“Los Dodgers pasaron de ser los muchachos consentidos de Brooklyn a los odiados arrogantes de Los Ángeles. Pero el mánager, Dave Roberts, ha devuelto la buena imagen al club”… Christy Robertson.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Maravillas del beisbol y de los Dodgers. Este equipo mudó sus actividades de Brooklyn a los Ángeles, después de la temporada de 1957. Es decir, hace 65 años, más de tres generaciones.

Pero en Brooklyn hay tal movimiento de seguidores de los Dodgers, como si esta tarde fueran a jugar allá la Serie Mundial con los Yankees de visita.

Desde luego, quienes quedan vivos de los aguerridos fanáticos de antes de la mudanza, son unos pocos viejitos. Pero hijos y nietos, muchos de los cuales nunca vieron un juego en Ebbets Field, se dicen partidarios ciegos de los Dodgers, aún cuando suelen advertir:

“Los Dodgers de Brooklyn, no los de Los Ángeles”.

Estos jóvenes, con los ancianos que quedan allá de la pelota antes de 1958, se reúnen mensualmente en un restaurant, cenan y hablan de beisbol, especialmente recordando los 74 años que permaneció el club allá, 1883-1957.

Ésto es extraordinario, porque en Manhattan nadie recuerda a los Gigantes, ni en Philadelphia a los Atléticos y menos a los Senadores en Washington.

Uno de los viejillos de Brooklyn, Rickie Marsán, me contó para esta columna:

“En nuestra última reunión, hace unos días, varios de los muchachos nos pidieron a los veteranos que les contáramos cómo eran de peloteros, Pee Wee Reese, Gil Hodges y Duke Snider. ¡Imagínate! Eso fue revivir gran parte de lo mejor de la historia de los Dodgers.

Ahora, la realidad en 2022 es que los Dodgers de los Ángeles han sido el mejor equipo de los 30 de la temporada, pero llega a los playoffs en tremendo slump.

No obstante, el mánager Roberts considera que su pitcheo es el mejor de todos los equipos clasificados y que podrá echarse el róster al hombro.

La rotación es encabezada por el zurdo mexicano, de Culiacán, Julio Urías, a quien siguen, Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson y Tony Gonsolin. En el bullpen, Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol, Tommy Kahnle, Chris Martin, Yency Almonte y Andrew Heaney.

Sólo necesitan 11 victorias para llevarse a casa el trofeo de Serie Mundial, que lograron frente a los Rays, tan reciente como en 2020. Total, este año ganaron 111 juegos en la campaña, récord de la franquicia.

¡Amanecerá y veremos!

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5