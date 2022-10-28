The Dodgers have a copy of an Aaron Judge – Lo Dodgers tienen una copia de Aaron Judge

“Some believe that abstract art is a waste of time. Others think it’s a loss of paint.” Joseph McKadew.

“To say that one likes abstract painting is to lie with class.” The Pimpi.

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – From Houston live tonight you can see Dusty (the filthy and rude) Baker managing the Astros against the Phillies. It will be the World Series of the toothpick with saliva … ** In the offices of Yankee Stadium they do not want any more worries, apart from keeping Aaron Judge on the roster. For this reason, the owner, Hal Steinbrenner, affirmed that the other Aaron, the one with the last name Boone, is firm in the position of manager of him. “We haven’t thought about changing it,” he stressed. Boone’s contract runs through 2024, with an option for 2025… ** A 21-year-old Cuban from Havana, the Dodgers believe he will be as powerful and efficient at bat as Judge. The young man is called Andy Pagés, outfielder. After four years in the minors, he is in Double A. He is a right-handed hitter and has hit 86 home runs, with 259 RBIs. This year he is batting 268, weighing 96 kilos (211 lbs) and measuring 1.85…(6 ft 2 inches)

-o-o-o-

“Many house painters are better artists than abstract painters”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

** From Barquisimeto, a beautiful city, attacked by the rains of the time, Humberto Oropeza, always cordial, always a great friend, tells me he is very optimistic about his Cardenales de Lara in this championship. But with more vehemence he spoke to me about the quality of Alfonso Saer Jr. before the baseball microphone, as good or better than his father… ** On television during the playoffs, the spaces with commercials every three outs were three minutes long, instead of the minute and a half required. In other words, in nine innings, 18 of those spaces, the games lasted 27 minutes, almost half an hour. If they were going to last three hours, well, 3:27. And Rob Manfred says he wants shorter games…

** That the Marlins have a new manager, Skip Schumaker, does not solve the problem that has plagued this team for 21 years. The franchise was destroyed by Jeff (The Ripper) Loria, and after he left, aggressiveness and money have been lacking. I warn that Schumaker, 42, must be a good manager. He has been an efficient coach for five years (Cardinals, Padres) and was an infielder for the Cardinals, Reds and Dodgers for 11 years. With him they won the 2011 World Series in San Luis…

-o-o-o-

“Those who say they like abstract art, ignore all-all what the verbs like and paint mean”… ​​Lady Vaga.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

—————————-Español———————————

Lo Dodgers tienen una copia de Aaron Judge

“Algunos creen que el arte abstracto en una pérdida de tiempo. Otros piensan que es una pérdida de pintura”. Joseph McKadew.

“Decir que a uno le gusta la pintura abstracta es mentir con clase”. La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Desde Houston, esta noche, en directo, pueden ver a Dusty (el cochino y maleducado) Baker, dirigiendo a los Astros frente a los Phillies. Será la Serie Mundial del palillo ensalivado… ** En las oficinas de Yankee Stadium no quieren más preocupaciones, aparte de mantener en el róster a Aaron Judge. Por eso, el propietario, Hal Steinbrenner, afirmó que el otro Aaron, el de apellido Boone, está firme en su puesto de mánager. “No hemos pensado en cambiarlo”, recalcó. El contrato de Boone es hasta 2024, con opción para 2025… ** Un cubanito habanero, de 21 años, suponen los Dodgers será tan poderoso y eficiente al bate como Judge. El joven es llamado Andy Pagés, outfielder. Después de cuatro años en las menores, está en Doble A. Es bateador derecho y ha sacado 86 jonrones, con 259 carreras impulsadas. Este año batea para 268, pesa 96 kilos y mide 1.85…

-o-o-o-

“Numerosos pintores de brocha gorda son mejores artistas que los pintores abstractos”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

** Desde Barquisimeto, ciudad preciosa, atacada por las lluvias de la época, Humberto Oropeza, siempre cordial, siempre gran amigo, me dice estar muy optimista con sus Cardenales de Lara en este campeonato. Pero con más vehemencia me habló de la calidad de Alfonso Saer hijo ante el micrófono beisbolero, tan bueno o mejor que su papá… ** En la televisión de los playoffs, los espacios con comerciales cada tres outs, fueron de tres minutos, en vez del minuto y medio necesario. Es decir, que en nueve innings, 18 de esos espacios, se alargaron los juegos 27 minutos, casi media hora. Si iban a durar tres horas, pues, 3:27. Y Rob Manfred dice que quiere juegos más cortos…

** Que los Marlins tengan nuevo manager, Skip Schumaker, no resuelve el problema que agobia a este equipo hace 21 años. La franquicia quedó destruída por Jeff (El Destripador) Loria, y después que él se fue, ha faltado agresividad y dinero. Advierto que Schumaker, de 42 años, debe ser un buen mánager. Ha resultado eficiente coach durante cinco años (Cardenales, Padres) y fue infielder de Cardenales, Rojos y Dodgers 11 años. Con él ganaron en San Luis la Serie Mundial de 2011…

-o-o-o-

“Quienes dicen que les gusta el arte abstracto, ignoran de todas-todas lo que quieren decir los verbos gustar y pintar”… Lady Vaga.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com