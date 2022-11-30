The first professional baseball team – El primer equipo de beisbol profesional 

“I had a girlfriend sick with interim fever”… Yogi Berra.-

-O-O-O-

Today is Wednesday, Mail Day. Please, if you send a message, attach your full name and town or city from where you are writing. Thanks.

Edecio J. Cañizares, from San Francisco, California, asks: “Why were the brothers Harry and George Wright, English, main players in the first professional baseball team, if what they played was cricket?”

Friend Chechio: Harry, manager and pitcher for the 1869 Cincinnati Reds Stockings, was born in Sheffield, England and was in his 34th year of age. But his brother, George, a second baseman and shortstop, was born in New York seven years later.

Yes, they had been stellar cricketers, playing it at Elysian Field in Hoboken, New Jersey, where baseball was also played.

They were soon won over by the new game, and became notable baseball players, especially George, who is considered the best player of his time.

When in 1868, the concern arose in Cincinnati to organize the first team with all the players, which were 11, on salary, the two of them were hired and inaugurated the Cincinnati Reds Stockings, in 1869.

The success was remarkable, and in 1871 the first Major League, the Nationals Association, was founded when the Wrights went to play for the Boston club.

Aurelio Piñeiro, from Mexico City, asks: “You always praise the work carried out by the Major League Baseball Writers Association of America, but report very little on that effort. Could you enlighten us on this?”

Amigo Yeyo: We are about 800 members, and close to half, only those of us who have covered the Major Leagues, from the press boxes for 10 or more years, vote for the Hall of Fame.

We take care that the Press Boxes are comfortable and suitable for our work. We even review how they build the new Boxes and demand what is necessary. I was on the case commissions for the Marlins’ Loan Depot Park and the Mets’ City Field.

Additionally, after each season, we select Managers of the Year, MVPs, Rookies of the Year and Cy Young’s. Additionally, in each and every Major League Baseball city, we select local award winners.

We pay for all these trophies out of pocket, through the annuities we contribute to be part of the Association, which was founded in 1908.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

El primer equipo de beisbol profesional

“Tuve una novia enferma de fiebre interina”… Yogi Berra.-

-O-O-O-

Hoy es miércoles, Día del Correo. Por favor, si envías algún mensaje, adjunta nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes. Gracias.

Edecio J. Cañizares, de San Francisco, California, pregunta: “¿Por qué los hermanos Harry y George Wright, ingleses, fueron principales en el primer equipo de beisbol profesional, si lo que jugaban era cricket?”.

Amigo Chechio: Harry, mánager y pitcher de los Cincinnati Reds Stockings de 1869, había nacido en Sheffield, Inglaterra y estaba en sus 34 años de edad. Pero su hermano, George, segunda base y sortstop, nació en Nueva York, siete años después.

Sí, habían sido estelares jugadores de cricket, y lo jugaban en el Elysian Field, de Hoboken, New Jersey, donde también se jugaba beisbol.

Pronto fueron conquistados por el nuevo juego, y se convirtieron en notables peloteros, especialmente George, quien es considerado el mejor jugador de los de su época.

Cuando en 1868, surgió en Cincinnati la inquietud por organizar el primer equipo con todos los jugadores, que eran 11, a sueldo, ellos dos fueron contratados e inauguraron a los Cincinnati Reds Stockings, en 1869.

El éxito fue notable, y en 1871 se fundó la primera Liga Grande, la Nationals Association, cuando los Wright fueron a jugar con el club de Boston.

Aurelio Piñeiro, de Ciudad de México, pregunta: “Siempre pondera el trabajo que realiza la “Major League Baseball Writers Association of América”, pero informa muy poco de esa gestión. ¿Podría ilustrarnos al respecto?”.

Amigo Yeyo: Somos unos 800 miembros, y cerca de la mitad, sólo quienes hemos cubierto Grandes Ligas, desde los palcos de prensa durante 10 o más años, votamos para el Hall de la Fama.

Nos ocupamos de que los Palcos de Prensa sean cómodos y aptos para nuestro trabajo. Incluso, revisamos cómo construyen de los nuevos Palcos y exigimos cuanto es necesario. Yo estuve en las comisiones del caso para el Loan Depot Park de los Marlins y el City Field de los Mets.

Además, tras cada temporada, elegimos los Mánagers del Año, Más Valiosos, Novatos del año y Cy Youngs. Adicionalmente, en cada una y en todas ciudades con Grandes Ligas, elegimos los ganadores de los premios locales.

Todos esos trofeos los pagamos de nuestro bolsillo, a través de las anualidades que aportamos para ser parte de la Asociación, que fue fundada en 1908.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

