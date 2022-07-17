The Future Is Now Because Of Latinos

Players pre game at MLB Futures gams/ Nicole Michele Pérez, Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. Like everything in life, no one can predict the future. The SeriusXM ALL-Star Futures Game, which is now 23 years old, is not trying to predict the future. It just tries to give us a look at who the future stars could be in the next few years at the major league level.

The day was packed with excited, young and gifted athletes, who were eager to show everyone what they can do. The fact that it had to be the largest crowd that the majority of them have ever played in front of, brought out the best in them.

The players who stood out to me, in no particular order, were Yankee switch hitting outfielder from Esperanza, Dominican Republic, Jasson Dominguez, who showed big league power with a monster HR to the deepest part of center field. Venezuelan and Dodgers’ #1 prospect, catcher Diego Cartaya, who also showed big league power plus command behind the plate. Plus Oaklands’ catcher Shea Langeliers. He also powered a HR blast to center field, had another hit and threw a runner out at third who was attempting to steal that base. All of that earned Langeliers the game’s MP award.

It was hard to judge pitchers because both managers Jimmy Rollins of the AL and Mike Scioscia of the NL, had to get all 25 players on each roster into this 7 inning game which limited the use of the 19 pitchers between both sides.

There were a total of 14 Latino players in this game. Coupled with the fact that of the total of 68 players for Tuesday’s All-Star Game, 40% belong to Latin American countries.

The point is, baseball’s bright future, is because of Latino players.

“Follow us on instagram@latinosportsoficial for updates and exclusive content”