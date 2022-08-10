The historic Mathewson with 373 games won – El histórico Mathewson con 373 juegos ganados   

“Hey, boy: who do you love more, your mom or your cell phone?”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write

Ronald Pajaro, from Caracas, asks…: “Why, if chewing tobacco or chimó harms the health of the players, do the teams allow it?”

Friend Ron…: Because, if they ban it, the players would sue the Major Leagues, claiming that they interfere in their private lives. And they could win the trial.

Ennio Minarini, from Montreal, asks…: “Who was Christy Matewson and when did Tany Pérez switch from third to first base?”

Amigo Neno…: Mathewson, or Christopher Mathewson, also known as “Big Six”, because he was 6.1 or 1.86 meters tall, was born on August 12, 1880, died on October 7, 1935 and pitched for the New York Giants, during 17 years, 1900-1916, but in the end, he appeared in a game with the Reds and managed them, until 1918.

He went 373-188, 2.13, in 636 appearances, and still had time to save 30 games. He was one of the first five inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1936, along with Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Honus Wager and Walter Johnson.

Tany played third base between 1967 and 1971.

One of the most famous and beloved in the world of Miami gastronomy, Isócrates Arenas, tells me by email…: “Dear Juan, I just read your book on “93 years old, 75 years in journalism”. It was a serious mistake not to publish it, as you thought.

“Venezuela gave birth in the 20th century, a series of men who wrote a very important history. And you are one of those. What kind of lesson do you give us, when you write, ‘If intimacies are hidden, it is not a biography!’

“Commenting on your book would be disrespectful, which is why I rely on the words of Professor Asdrúbal Fuenmayor Pérez, who makes a great portrait of you.

“And I bought a second book so that Mrs. Daría Urribarrí de Arenas (10/25/32), my Beautiful Mother, revives her controversy with you (in your absence, of course), since every time we talk about Juan Vené, we always account that Luis Aparicio Ortega was a better baseball player than Luis Aparicio Montiel. And in the end she says: Well, it’s that I saw the old man many times, while the exploits of the junior were in the United States, and there wasn’t as much information as there is now”.

Friend Socri…: Thank you very much.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————————————-Español——————————————

El histórico Mathewson con 373 juegos ganados

“Oye, niño: ¿a quién quieres más, a tu mamá o a tu celular?”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -Igual como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes

Ronald Pájaro, de Caracas, pregunta …: “¿Por qué si masticar tabaco o chimó perjudica la salud de los peloteros, los equipos lo permiten?”.

Amigo Ron…: Porque, si lo prohíben, los jugadores demandarían a las Grandes Ligas, alegando que se inmiscuyen en su vida privada. Y se supone que ganarían el juicio.

Ennio Minarini, de Montreal, pregunta…: “¿Quién fue Christy Matewson y cuándo se cambió Tany Pérez de tercera a primera base?”.

Amigo Neno…: Mathewson, o Christopher Mathewson, también conocido como “Big Six”, porque medía 6.1 o 1.86 metros, nació el 12 de Agosto de 1880, murió el siete de octubre de 1935 y lanzó para los Gigantes de Nueva York, durante 17 años, 1900-1916, pero al final, apareció en un juego con los Rojos y los dirigió, hasta 1918.

Dejó record de 373-188, 2.13, en 636 apariciones, y todavía tuvo tiempo para salvar 30 juegos. Fue de los primeros cinco elevados al Hall de la Fama en 1936, con Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Honus Wager y Walter Johnson.

Tany jugó en tercera base entre 1967 y 1971.

Uno de los más famosos y queridos en el mundo de la gastronomía de Miami, Isócrates Arenas, me dice por mail…: “Estimado Juan, acabo de leer tu libro de los “93 años de edad, 75 años en el periodismo”. Hubiera sido un grave error no publicarlo, como lo pensaste.

“Venezuela parió en el Siglo XX, una serie de hombres que escribieron una historia muy importante. Y tú eres uno de esos. ¡Qué clase de lección nos das, cuando escribes, ‘Si se ocultan las intimidades no se trata de una biografía!’.

“Comentar tu libro sería un irrespeto, por lo que me apoyo en las palabras del profesor Asdrúbal Fuenmayor Pérez, quien hace una gran semblanza de tu persona.

“Y compré un segundo libro para que la Sra. Daría Urribarrí de Arenas ( 10/25/32), mi Hermosa Madre, reaviva su polémica contigo (en tu ausencia, claro), ya que cada vez que hablamos de Juan Vené, siempre cuenta que Luis Aparicio Ortega era mejor pelotero que Luis Aparicio Montiel. Y al final dice: Bueno, es que yo ví muchas veces al viejo, mientras que las hazañas del junior fueron en Estados Unidos, y no había tanta información como ahora”.

Amigo Socri…: Muchas gracias.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5