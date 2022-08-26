The J-Rod Show Remains in Seattle

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

New York- The Seattle Mariners have locked up their perennial superstar in the making. That’s right, “the J-Rod Show” will remain in Seattle for the foreseeable future. On Friday morning, the star-studded Julio Rodríguez inked a massive long-term contract extension with the Mariners that guarantees him $210 million over the next 14 years. The lucrative deal contains a no-trade clause with the chance of growing to more than $400 million.

“The deal could be for 8, 13, 16, or 18 years. It guarantees Rodríguez $210 million. If it maxes out, it will be the largest ever: $470 million,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported. The financial specifics remain in progress; however, the deal includes a variety of player and club options throughout the severity of the contract. All in all, “the J-Rod Show” will remain in Seattle.

Since appearing on the big league scene this past April, the 21-year-old Rodríguez immediately sparked a young Seattle clubhouse into where they stand today, up 2.5 games leading the final American League Wild Card spot. Rodríguez, known to many as J-Rod, is the only rookie in MLB this season with 20 home runs as well as 20 or more stolen bases. Quite the start to a big league career.

Nonetheless, the superstar out of Loma De Cabrera, Dominican Republic has his eyes set on getting Seattle to the promised land of October baseball. A land the Mariners franchise has yet to appear in since 2001, marking the longest active postseason drought in MLB.

To add to his rise to stardom, Rodríguez stole the show during this year’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. He totaled 81 home runs in the contest, but ultimately fell short for the Derby title to fellow Dominican native, Juan Soto. His performance on the field speaks for itself when it comes to where “the J-Rod Show” ranks among the young superstars in the making.

Julio Rodríguez – 2022 Statistics (108 games)

.269 Batting Average

20 Home Runs

64 RBI

23 Stolen Bases

113 Hits

.328 On Base Percentage

LatinoMVP Numbers?

Rodríguez is the current frontrunner for this season’s American League Rookie LatinoMVP. An award recognized across team clubhouses in a similar correspondence to a “Latin Grammy”. Beginning in 1989, the LatinoMVP has become the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latin baseball players.

This past July, during the All Star Game festivities in Los Angeles, California, president and founder of Latino Sports Julio Pabón informed Rodríguez about the importance of the LatinoMVP. Pabón mentioned the names of Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera, who are multiple-time LatinoMVP recipients. Right then in there, J-Rod was full of excitement, eager to learn more about the award.

Pabón eventually revealed to Rodríguez that his name will be on this year’s American League Rookie LatinoMVP ballot. Rodríguez provided his thoughts:

“I mean amazing. You know, I feel like being rewarded like that, that’s the best you can get. That’s probably one of the best things you can get besides a World Series, for sure. I feel like it would be pretty amazing if I’m able to achieve that feat.” – Julio Rodríguez

Case at hand, the LatinoMVP is a pure indication of where our game must gravitate towards. An appreciation to players making an impact on-and-off the field. Recognizing and notarizing baseball on the ultimate global scale. The elite numbers and surplus of future talent from Latin America just goes to show you, Latin players dominate the sport we all love and cherish. In like manner, the LatinoMVP was created to recognize those key individuals.

The Rodríguez mega-deal proves to Mariners fans, Seattle is not in it for short winning windows. Seattle’s front office locked their superstar up, making it “win now mode” for the long haul. With a developing superstar already making an All-Star impact in the bigs, the sky is only up from here for “the J-Rod Show” in Seattle.

LATINOMVP NOTE – ALBERT PUJOLS + MIGUEL CABRERA

Soon to be in Cooperstown, future Hall of Famers Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have combined for twelve LatinoMVP awards. Pujols of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic is an eight-time recipient of the legacy-defining award. Cabrera, the Venezuelan native earned the legendary feat on five separate occasions (2009, 2011-2014). Pujols is currently seven home runs away from the historic 700 career HR list. Cabrera has the 14th most doubles and 15th most RBI in MLB history.

