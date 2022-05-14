The J-Rod Show visits New York as the Mariners play three in Queens

Image Credit: Major League Baseball

Flushing, New York- Baseball continues to shine across the Big Apple. Ranking 1st in the National League East with a 22-12 record, the New York Mets agenda is to remain hot as the Mariners enter Queens for a 3-game set. In misty weather on Friday the 13th, the Mets, equipped in the iconic black jerseys, hosted Julio Rodríguez, JP Crawford and the Seattle Mariners. This marked the first matchup between the two franchises since July of 2017. The Mariners, who are the youngest team in all of MLB, have the potential to finally break the franchise’s 20-year postseason drought. With that being said, let’s get into the weekend’s slate and statistics between the Mariners and Mets.

Results + Probables for Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets

Friday May 13th: Mariners win 2-1

Saturday May 14th @ 7:10pm: RHP George Kirby (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.46 ERA)

Sunday May 15th @ 1:40pm: LHP Robbie Ray (3-3, 4.22 ERA) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.19 ERA)

Team Ranks across MLB – Seattle Mariners (15-18) vs. New York Mets (22-12)

*(Stats below are based from before play on Friday, May 13th)*

Offense – Batting Average, On Base Percentage, Home Runs

Batting Average

Mariners: .230 BA (19th in MLB) – Mets: .254 BA (3rd in MLB)

On Base Percentage

Mariners: .313 OBP (15th in MLB) – Mets: .334 OBP (1st in MLB)

Home Runs

Mariners: 31 HRs (10th in MLB) – Mets: 27 HRs (Tied 18th in MLB)

Pitching – Earned Run Average, Strikeouts per 9 innings, Walks/Hits Per Inning Pitched

Earned Run Average

Mariners: 3.84 ERA (20th in MLB) – Mets: 3.29 ERA (4th in MLB)

Strikeouts per 9 innings

Mariners: 8.94 K/9 (Tied 13th in MLB) – Mets: 9.71 K/9 (3rd in MLB)

Walks/Hits Per Inning Pitched

Mariners: 1.26 WHIP (Tied 20th in MLB) – Mets: 1.06 WHIP (2nd in MLB)

Marineros de Seattle – Players from Latin America on the Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez, Outfielder – “The J-Rod Show” – Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic

During the 2017-2018 international signing period, Julio Rodríguez made the life-altering decision of pursuing his dreams of playing in the big leagues. In July of 2017, Rodríguez signed a contract with the Mariners, one that included a $1.75 million signing bonus. From then until before the start of this season (5 years), Rodríguez developed his skills in Seattle’s farm system, hoping for the potential call-up to the majors. During this stretch, he earned recognition from peers with his incredible consistent play on the diamond. “J-Rod” who’s the Mariners #1 prospect and #3 in all of MLB, made his arrival to the big leagues on Opening Day, April 8th against the Minnesota Twins.

In his last 20 games played, Rodríguez has 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, and 9 runs batted in. He entered Friday’s matchup against the Mets with a 6-game hitting streak. The Dominican superstar is just beginning his rise to stardom in the majors.

Diego Castillo, RHP- Cabrera, Dominican Republic

Career Pitching Statistics with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners (2018-2022)

18-15 record, 3.29 ERA, 254 strikeouts in 216 innings pitched

Eugenio Suárez, Infielder – Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela

Over the winter, the Mariners had arguably one of the best offseasons across the league in a culmination of trades and free agency signings. In an attempt to bolster their lineup, Seattle struck a deal with the Cincinnati Reds. The Mariners acquired two elite caliber players in outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Eugenio Suárez. The prospect haul back to Cincinnati included (RHP Justin Dunn, LHP Brandon Williamson and outfielder Jake Fraley). In 145 games played with the Reds last season, Suárez clipped a .286 on base percentage with 31 home runs and 79 runs batted in. Here are some of his statistics for the young 2022 season: 32 games played, 6 home runs, 18 runs batted in, 24 hits with a .304 on base percentage

Luis Torrens, Catcher – Valencia, Venezuela

Torrens made his professional debut with the San Diego Padres in April of 2017. Although he faced a stretch of injuries and being recalled/promoted, Torrens was able to make an impact on the ballclub with his behind-the plate techniques. In 2020, Torrens was dealt from San Diego to Seattle in a 7-player trade. The trade details are provided below:

Seattle acquired: Luis Torrens, Taylor Trammell, Ty France, Andrés Muñoz

San Diego acquired: Austin Nola, Austin Adams, Dan Altavilla

Andrés Muñoz, RHP- Los Mochis, Mexico

2022 Regular Season Statistics: 11 appearances

1-0 record, 18 strikeouts, 4 earned runs in 9.2 innings pitched

The J-Rod show continues at Citi Field as Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners face the Mets tonight at 7:10pm as well as tomorrow afternoon at 1:40pm. New York looks to keep their impressive streak going. The Mets have yet to lose a series this season, currently shaping out to a 9-0-1 series record.

