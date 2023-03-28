The Japanese, a tremendous example – Los japoneses, un tremendo ejemplo

“When a President says that the economy is doing well in his country, remember that he does not pay rent and that he has a secure job”… Joseph McKadew.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). As usual, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, do not forget to send your full name and town or city from where you write.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, from Tamaulipas, suggests: Someone show the US and Caribbean big leaguers, a video or photos of the Japanese team. As they were seen, with the manager without a disgusting toothpick in his mouth, the players without tattoos, or beards, sideburns, or dyed hair. It is an example that must be followed”.

Carlos A. Reuteman, from Valencia, comments: “A list made by an alleged ESPN panel circulated, in which they say the 100 best Major League Baseball players appear. What was the criteria for that? I don’t understand how Paul Goldschmidt isn’t in the top ten players on that list. They placed players like Juan Soto and Julio Rodríguez above them. In addition, Fernando Tatis Jr. appears among the first 26, when he did not even take a turn at bat during 2022. Another Dominican, Wander Franco, who in his second season in the Major Leagues has hit only 13 home runs and has not even appeared in 160 games adding both years, also among the first 40. And so a lot of players placed on a whim, without any valid argument for that purpose. It gives the impression of having been prepared under arbitrary orders from some quisqueyan (Dominican) with power in that list. I am not moved by xenophobia nor do I have any animosity against Dominicans. But that list is disrespectful to baseball. A lie that no one believes. who are they trying to fool?

Douglas Martínez M. from Guatire-Las Rosas, comments: “The Japanese players are impeccable and disciplined. They don’t use dogging, they bow to the opponent whether they win or lose, they don’t use showcases of golden dog chains; when they hit home runs, they run the bases without taunting or profanity, and they don’t even argue with the umpires. The commissioner finds it difficult and seems not to want to enforce the provisions of the rules, regulations and dress codes.

Luis Gómez, from Caracas, points out: “What Rob Manfred, ESPN and FOX do with baseball, instead of reducing the duration of the games, they will increase it by no less than 20 or 30 minutes, so in the season 2024, the shifts will return.

“Cuando un Presidente afirme que la economía va bien en su país, recuerden que él no paga alquiler y que tiene un trabajo seguro”… Joseph McKadew.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Como de costumbre, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Por favor, no olvides enviar nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, de Tamaulipas, sugiere: Que alguien muestre a los bigleaguers estadounidenses y del Caribe, un video o fotos del equipo japonés. Como se vieron, con el manager sin asqueroso palillo en la boca, los jugadores sin tatuajes, ni barbas, patillas, ni melenas teñidas. Es un ejemplo que debe seguirse”.

Carlos A. Reuteman, de Valencia, comenta: “Circuló una lista elaborada por un supuesto panel de ESPN, en la cual dicen que aparecen los 100 mejores jugadores de Major Leage Baseball. ¿Cuál fue el criterio para esa elaboración? No entiendo cómo es que Paul Goldschmidt no está entre los diez primeros jugadores de esa lista. Le colocaron por encima a peloteros como Juan Soto y Julio Rodríguez. Además, Fernando Tatis hijo aparece entre los primeros 26, cuando ni siquiera tomó un turno durante el 2022. Otro quisqueyano, Wander Franco, quien en sus dos temporadas en Grandes Ligas ha disparado sólo 13 jonrones y ni siquiera ha aparecido en 160 juegos sumando ambos años, también está entre los primeros 40. Y así un montón de jugadores colocados a capricho, sin ningún argumento valedero para tal fin. Dá la impresión de haber sido elaborada bajo órdenes arbitrarias de algún quisqueyano con poder en esa cadena. No me mueve la xenofobia ni tampoco tengo animadversión alguna contra los dominicanos. Pero esa lista es una falta de respeto al beisbol. Una mentira que nadie cree. ¿a quién quieren engañar?”

Douglas Martínez M. de Guatire-Las Rosas, comenta: “Impecables y disciplinados los peloteros japoneses. No usan el perreo, se inclinan ante el contrario ganen o pierdan, no usan vitrinas de doradas cadenas de perros; cuando conectan jonrones, corren las bases sin burlas ni groserías, y ni siquiera discuten con los umpires. Al Sr. comisionado, se le hace difícil y parece no querer hacer cumplir lo estipulado en las normas, reglamentos y códigos de vestimenta”.

Luis Gómez, de Caracas, señala: “Lo que hacen con el beisbol, Rob Manfred, ESPN y FOX, en vez de rebajar la duración de los juegos, la aumentará en no menos de 20 ó 30 minutos, por lo que en la temporada 2024, volverán los shifts”.

