The ladies would triumph in Mexican baseball – Las damas triunfarían en el beisbol mexicano

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please send your name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Alfonso Ramírez, from Culiacán, asks…: “Mexican ladies have given excellent results as soccer players. Do you think they would also be successful in baseball?

Friend Foncho…: Women can do very well and better, what we do, even play baseball. Of course, baseball requires more skills than soccer, that is, it is much more difficult. But I do trust that they can, both in Mexico and in any other country. All they need is to undergo the trainings of the case.

Pedro D. Luque A. from Calabozo, asks…: “What has been the Major League stadium where the most records have been set, both by teams and by players, and what do you think of the defense all on one side?”.

Amigo PeDé…: That’s Yankee Stadium… And I find that strategy, called shifts, interesting. They are the resources provided by the game and its Rules.

José L. Garibaldi Z. from Hermosillo, asks…: “Is the bad start of the Reds due to the players they let go, a bad direction or a bad attitude of the players?”.

Amigo Cheché…: Logically, the roster was weakened and manager David Bell is no Sparky Ánderson. Now, the players do everything they can to win, even when it’s almost impossible, as evidenced by the current record of 5-23, the worst of the 30 teams. But better seasons will come, what can I tell you.

Romualdo León G. from Guadalajara, asks…: “Who were the main hitters for the Reds last year?”

Amigo Romo…: Nick Castellanos, batted for 309, 34 home runs, one hundred RBI and Jese Winker, 305, 24 and 71. Castellanos now plays with the Phillies, and Winker with the Mariners.

Alí Caldera, from San Mateo, thinks…: “What Shohei Ohtani did is better than what Babe Ruth did, because of how much baseball has changed. In the dead ball era, any player was taken out of his position to be used as a pitcher, and there were few who reached 15 home runs in a year ”.

Duilio Pizagalli, from Caracas, asks…: “On what date did Ronald Acuña stop playing last year?”

Amigo Yiyo… On July 10, when he suffered the injury, which kept him inactive until a few days ago.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana miércoles son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Alfonso Ramírez, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “Las damas mexicanas han dado un excelente resultado como jugadoras de fútbol soccer. ¿Ud. cree que también serían exitosas en el beisbol?”.

Amigo Foncho…: Las mujeres pueden hacer muy bien y mejor, cuanto hacemos nosotros, incluso jugar al beisbol. Por supuesto que el beisbol exige más habilidades que el fútbol, es decir, es mucho más difícil. Pero sí confío en que ellas puedan, tanto en México, como en cualquier otro país. Todo lo que necesitan es someterse a los entrenamientos del caso.

Pedro D. Luque A. de Calabozo, pregunta…: “¿Cuál ha sido el estadio de Grandes Ligas donde se han impuesto más records, tanto por equipos como por jugadores, y qué opinas de la defensiva toda hacia un lado lado?”.

Amigo PeDé…: Ese es Yankee Stadiun… Y me parece interesante esa estrategia, llamada shifts. Son los recursos que brindan el juego y sus Reglas.

José L. Garibaldi Z. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿El mal inicio de los Rojos se debe a los jugadores que dejaron ir, a una mala dirección o a mala actitud de los jugadores?”.

Amigo Cheché…: Lógicamente, el róster fue debilitado y el mánager David Bell no es ningún Sparky Ánderson. Ahora, los jugadores hacen todo cuanto pueden por ganar, aún cuando es casi imposible, como lo demuestra el actual record de 5-23, el peor de los 30 equipos. Pero vendrán temporadas mejores, yo que te digo.

Romualdo León G. de Guadalajara, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles fueron los principales bateadores de los Rojos el año pasado?”.

Amigo Romo…: Nick Castellanos, bateó para 309, 34 jonrones, cien carreras impulsadas y Jese Winker, 305, 24 y 71. Castellanos juega ahora con los Phillies, y Winker con los Marineros.

Alí Caldera, de San Mateo, opina…: “¿ Lo de Shohei Ohtani es mejor que lo hecho por Babe Ruth, debido a lo que ha cambiado el beisbol. En la era de la bola muerta cualquier jugador era sacado de su posición para ser usado como pitcher, y eran pocos los que llegaban a 15 jonrones en un año”.

Duilio Pizagalli, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿En qué fecha dejó de jugar Ronald Acuña el año pasado?”.

Amigo Yiyo… El 10 de julio, cuando sufrió la lesión, que lo mantuvo inactivo hasta hace pocos días.

