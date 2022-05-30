The Letters from the Beyond.- For the champion of HRS of the minors / Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- Para el campeón en HRS de las menores

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My admired Mike Hessman…: Mickey Mantle writes to you. They say I’ve been the most powerful hitter, both left and right.

But that is not today’s topic, but your impressive record, I think unbeatable, of 433 home runs in the minors. I say that it will not be surpassed, because nowadays nobody stays 19 years in the minors, as was the case with you. That is to say, now, either they bring you up, or they let you free.

The inexplicable thing is that you didn’t stay in the Major Leagues, even though you did appear in 109 games up here with the Braves, Tigers and Mets, and hit 14 homers.

See if your record is sensational, that the previous one, the one you surpassed, was 432, only one less, and it had been imposed by Buzz Arlett, who wandered through the minors for 17 years, since 1931, when he had already turned 32.

Arlett didn’t stay in the Majors either, he was only with the Phillies in 1931 and with very good numbers, average of 313, 18 home runs, 72 RBIs.

With that performance and yours, any one of would earn 300 million a year today. How people change!

Arlett and you were paid just $300 for the season, $50 a month. In this case it is not even possible to say that “something is something”, because that was nothing.

And I know, my dear Mike, that there is nothing more difficult in any sport than hitting. Now, hitting with power and often, as was the case with you, is something special.

Imagine, after 152 years of Major League Baseball, only three have reached 700 home runs, Barry Bonds 762, Hank Aaron 755, and Babe Ruth 714.

Given the story, Bonds might not have put up such a number without the help of steroids.

How to understand that a hitter with such natural movements at bat, with such strength in his muscles, like Willie Mays, could not enter that group of 700? He only hit 660.

Of course, my respects to Alex Rodriguez, who finished his career with 696, and to Albert Pujols, who still struts around swinging balls over the fences.

As for me, with all the history of the power of both sides of the plate, I could only hit 536 home runs. Bonds outscored me by over 200.

Well, you are the Barry Bonds of the minor leagues, with your 433 home runs. You can and should be proud, because surely that job in your hands now, as hitting coach for the Tigers in Detroit, is the product of your home run merits.

I wish you all the best, Mike… Mickey.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in google if you enter for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

——————————-Español—————————————

Las Cartas desde El Más Allá.- Para el campeón en HRS de las menores

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi admirado Mike Hessman…: Te escribe Mickey Mantle. Dicen que he sido el bateador con mayor poder, tanto a la zurda como a la derecha.

Pero eso no es el tema de hoy, sino tu impresionante record, creo que imbatible, de 433 jonrones en las menores. Digo que no será superado, porque hoy día nadie permanece 19 años en las menores, como fue tu caso. Es decir, ahora, o te suben, o te dejan libre.

Lo inexplicable es que no te mantuviste en Grandes Ligas, aún cuando sí apareciste en 109 juegos aquí arriba con Bravos, Tigres y Mets, y disparaste 14 cuadrangulares.

Fíjate si es sensacional tu record, que el anterior, el que superaste, era de 432, solo uno menos, y lo había impuesto de Buzz Arlett, quien deambuló 17 años por las menores, desde 1931, cuando ya había cumplido sus 32.

Tampoco Arlett se mantuvo en las Mayores, solo estuvo con los Phillies en 1931 y con muy buenos números, promedio de 313, 18 jonrones, 72 impulsadas.

Con esa actuación y la tuya, cualquier tuyuyo cobra hoy 300 millones al año. ¡Cómo cambia la gente!

A Arlett y a tí les pagaron apenas 300 dólares por la temporada, 50 dólares mensuales. En este caso ni siquiera es dable decir aquello de “algo es algo”, porque eso era nada.

Y me consta, mi querido Mike, que nada hay más difícil en cualquier deporte, que batear. Ahora, batear con poder y seguido, como fue tu caso, es algo especial.

Imagínate, después de 152 años de Grandes Ligas, solo tres han llegado a 700 jonrones, Barry Bonds 762, Hank Aaron 755, y Babe Ruth 714.

Tomando en cuenta la historia de que, quizá Bonds no hubiera logrado tal número sin la ayuda de los esteroides.

¿Cómo comprender que un bateador de movimientos tan naturales al bate, con tanta fuerza en sus músculos, como Willie Mays, no pudo entrar en ese grupo de los 700? Sólo disparó 660.

Desde luego, mis respetos para Alex Rodríguez, quien terminó su carrera con 696, y para Albert Pujols, quien aún se pavonea por ahí pasando batazos por encima de las bardas.

En cuanto a mí, con toda y la historia del poder de los dos lados del home, solo pude sacar 536 jonrones. Bonds me supero por más de 200.

Bueno, tú eres el Barry Bonds de las ligas menores, con tus 433 cuadrangulares. Puedes y debes estar orgulloso, porque con seguridad que ese trabajo en tus manos ahora, de coach de bateo de los Tigres, en Detroit, es producto de tus méritos jonroneros.

Te deseo todo lo bueno, Mike… Mickey.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5