The letters from the Beyond.- Regino Otero’s for José Alguacil / Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Regino Otero para José Alguacil

My admired José: What a pleasure to be able to write to a young winner like you! I like you so much that I expect you to surpass my record of seven championships won in Venezuela as a manager.

Yes, being Cuban, from Havana, I won three times with the Industriales, 1955-’56, 1957-’58 and 1958-’59. With the Lions, 1961-’62, 1963-’64, 1966-’67 and 1967-’68.

Some may think that I am far ahead of the game in foreseeing a successful career for you right now, but I see your managerial skills, your respect and your love for baseball, and that tells me that your future is bright.

As in this Hereafter, which you call Beyond, we know everything, I am aware that your maternal home was filled with great enthusiasm for the ball.

Your dad, a smiling and very nice Galician with an athletic and muscular body and your mom, a beautiful and cheerful black Venezuelan. You played baseball as a child just to have fun, as it should be, to enter later, in your youth, to professional concerns.

I think coaching in baseball is an inspiring activity. The same to place the nine men in the batting order, as to decide who will start today’s game, or who to call from the bullpen and which hitter to pinch hitter.

But, to enjoy that inspiration, it is essential to meet a trio of conditions: Know the game very well, know your team very well, know the opposing team very well.

And to so much knowledge you have to add the tireless work of 24 hours a day. Yes, even when you sleep you have to think, invent, how to win the next game.

As I have seen, you observe all those principles.

In addition, the experience in the Giants organization has not only been a great school for you, but also a tremendous showcase, which shows you as one of the most consistent new candidates to manage in the Major Leagues.

And in the entire world, where eight billion people live together, only 30 are Major League managers, making it a distinguished profession.

No wonder Billy Martin wanted to be a manager in the majors every year of his life.

But I warn you, my admired José, that to be a good manager, more than inspiration, more than knowledge of baseball, you have to have a winning team in your hands.

Nothing does as much to a manager’s reputation as a three-run, three-strikeout home run from his closer.

Take care of yourself, try to make the 15 indecisive players ignore the 10 who already hate you. This way you will go very far, much further than where you have arrived.

Do not rest, so that your successes continue. Big hugs from your friend, Regino.

—————Español—————

Las cartas desde el Más Allá.- La de Regino Otero para José Alguacil

Mi admirado José: ¡Qué gusto poder escribirle a un joven triunfador como tú!. Tanto me agradas, que espero pases por encima de mi record de siete campeonatos ganados en Venezuela como mánager.

Sí, siendo cubano, de La Habana, gané tres veces con los Industriales, 1955-‘56, 1957-’58 y 1958-’59. Con los Leones, 1961-’62, 1963-’64, 1966-’67 y 1967-’68.

Algunos pensarán que estoy muy adelantado al preverte una carrera triunfal desde ya, pero es que observo tus habilidades en la dirección, tu respeto y tu amor por el beisbol, y eso me dice que tu porvenir es brillante.

Como en este Más Acá, que Uds. llaman Más Allá, lo sabemos todo, estoy enterado de que tu hogar materno fue de gran entusiasmo por la pelota.

Tu papá, un sonriente y muy simpático gallego de cuerpo atlético y musculoso y tu mamá, una preciosa y alegre negra venezolana. Jugaste beisbol cuando niño solo para divertirte, como debe ser, para entrar después, en tu juventud, a las inquietudes profesionales.

Creo que dirigir en el beisbol es una actividad de inspiración. Igual para colocar a los nueve hombres en el orden al bate, que para decidir quién abrirá el juego de hoy, o a quien llamo del bullpén y a cual bateador mando como emergente.

Pero, para disfrutar de esa inspiración, es imprescindible cumplir con un trío de condiciones: Conocer muy bien el juego, conocer muy bien tu equipo, conocer muy bien el equipo contrario.

Y a tanto conocimiento has de agregar el trabajo incansable de 24 horas diarias. Sí, hasta cuando duermes tienes que pensar, inventar, cómo ganar el próximo juego.

Según he visto, observas todos esos principios.

Además, la experiencia en la organización de los Gigantes, no solo ha sido una gran escuela para tí, sino también tremenda vitrina, que te exhibe como uno de los más consistentes nuevos candidatos a dirigir en Grandes Ligas.

Y en el mundo entero, donde convivimos ocho mil millones de personas, solamente 30 son mánagers de Grandes Ligas, por lo que es una distinguida profesión.

Con razón Billy Martin quería ser mánager en las Mayores todos los años de su vida.

Pero te advierto mi admirado José, que para ser un buen mánager, más que inspiración, más que conocimiento del beisbol, hay que tener en las manos un equipo ganador.

Nada hace tanto por la buena fama de un mánager, como un jonrón de tres carreras y tres strikeouts de su cerrador.

Cuídate mucho, trata de que los 15 peloteros indecisos no les hagan caso a los 10 que ya te odian. Así llegarás muy lejos, mucho más lejos que a donde has llegado.

No descanses, para que sigan tus éxitos. Abrazos muy apretados de tu amigo, Regino.

